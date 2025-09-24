Phillies fans react to Kyle Schwarber blasted Home Run Number 54

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when a cerin player comes up and blasts a homerun & that is what we saw on Tuesday as the Phillies took on the Miami Marlins from Citizens Bank Park

In the first inning, the Phillies would get the scoring started when Kyle Schwarber would blast a Home run Number 54

The location of where the pitch went

Phillies would react to Kyle Schwarber hitting his 54th hometun of the season

Watching Schwarbs rake is like seeing Art in motion. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/Bh4BlhJgjb — Jawn Kruk™️ (@JawnKruk215) September 23, 2025

SCHWARBOMB OCTOBER READY! — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) September 23, 2025

kyle schwarber is not real — 𖤓 (@THAT1ARIESBTCH) September 23, 2025

oh how i’ve missed kyle schwarber homering at home — Brianna Coppola (@briacoppola) September 23, 2025

Kyle Schwarber loves hitting home runs with John Kruk in the booth — Laura Puma (@laurapuma) September 23, 2025

my love for Kyle Schwarber is deeper than the freaking Marina trench, please don’t leave meeeeee 😬🥹♥️ — Emily Ahmed (@emmykate0201) September 23, 2025

kyle schwarber might actually be insane — alex ꘩ (@imaginal_alex) September 23, 2025

kyle schwarber just clobbered that ball holy shit — Cooper DeJack (@jackdoc39) September 23, 2025

Kyle Schwarber, what are you eating and how do I acquire it in bulk? — gopher (@gopherkonecny) September 23, 2025

