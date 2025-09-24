Phillies
Phillies fans react to Kyle Schwarber blasted Home Run Number 54
Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when a cerin player comes up and blasts a homerun & that is what we saw on Tuesday as the Phillies took on the Miami Marlins from Citizens Bank Park
In the first inning, the Phillies would get the scoring started when Kyle Schwarber would blast a Home run Number 54
THAT'S NUMBER 54! pic.twitter.com/2MDQsxHhsD
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 23, 2025
The location of where the pitch went
Phillies would react to Kyle Schwarber hitting his 54th hometun of the season
Watching Schwarbs rake is like seeing Art in motion. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/Bh4BlhJgjb
— Jawn Kruk™️ (@JawnKruk215) September 23, 2025
SCHWARBOMB OCTOBER READY!
— Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) September 23, 2025
kyle schwarber is not real
— 𖤓 (@THAT1ARIESBTCH) September 23, 2025
— Sabrina (@sabs313xo) September 23, 2025
SCHWARBOMB!!!
— Jay 🫧 (@infamousjay22) September 23, 2025
oh how i’ve missed kyle schwarber homering at home
— Brianna Coppola (@briacoppola) September 23, 2025
Kyle Schwarber loves hitting home runs with John Kruk in the booth
— Laura Puma (@laurapuma) September 23, 2025
my love for Kyle Schwarber is deeper than the freaking Marina trench, please don’t leave meeeeee 😬🥹♥️
— Emily Ahmed (@emmykate0201) September 23, 2025
Kyle Schwarber!!! Home run!! #Ringthebell
— Phillygirl1441 (@Phillygirl1441) September 23, 2025
kyle schwarber might actually be insane
— alex ꘩ (@imaginal_alex) September 23, 2025
Kyle Schwarber!!!!! Second deck!!! #RingTheBell
— Alex 🦅 (@Philly_Made_AL) September 23, 2025
kyle schwarber just clobbered that ball holy shit
— Cooper DeJack (@jackdoc39) September 23, 2025
Kyle Schwarber, what are you eating and how do I acquire it in bulk?
— gopher (@gopherkonecny) September 23, 2025
Oh Kyle Schwarber you are so important to me
— Sydney (@PhillySydney_) September 23, 2025