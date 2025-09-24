Phillies

Phillies fans react to Kyle Schwarber blasted Home Run Number 54

Published6 hours ago on September 23, 2025

image - 2025-09-23T224147.615

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when a cerin player comes up and blasts a homerun & that is what we saw on Tuesday as the Phillies took on the Miami Marlins  from Citizens Bank Park

In the first inning, the Phillies would get the scoring started when Kyle Schwarber would blast a Home run Number 54

The location of where the pitch went

Phillies would react to Kyle Schwarber hitting his 54th hometun of the season

