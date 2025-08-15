News
Phillies Fall 3-2 to the Nationals as Missed Chances Doom Jesus Luzardo’s Strong Start
The Philadelphia Phillies fell 3–2 to the Washington Nationals on Thursday night at Nationals Park, squandering multiple scoring opportunities despite a strong start from Jesus Luzardo. Philadelphia outhit Washington 10–6 but went just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, opening the door for a late Nationals rally. The loss was softened by the New York Mets’ defeat to the Atlanta Braves, keeping the Phillies’ NL East lead at five games.
Phillies vs. Nationals – Game Recap (August 14, 2025)
Final Score: Nationals 3, Phillies 2
Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. (Attendance: 21,609)
Game Time: 2:17
Scoring Summary
-
3rd Inning: Bryce Harper hit into a fielder’s choice—JT Realmuto handled the out at second, but Bryson Stott crossed the plate. Phillies led 1–0.
-
4th Inning: Paul DeJong launched a solo home run to left-center, tying the game at 1–1.
-
5th Inning: Kyle Schwarber ripped a double, driving in Trea Turner to retake the lead at 2–1.
-
7th Inning: Luis García Jr. singled to center, bringing in both Adams and DeJong. Nationals took the lead, 3–2, which held until the final out.
Pitching Performances
Phillies
-
J. Luzardo (L, 11–6): Strong start—6 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 runs (all earned), with 7 strikeouts and 3 walks. He gave up one homer (DeJong) and took the loss.
-
O. Kerkering: One clean inning to follow, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.
-
D. Robertson: Shutout inning in relief, with 1 hit allowed and 2 strikeouts.
Nationals
-
B. Lord: Impressive, going the distance—6 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, just 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. Earned the win.
-
J. Rutledge & S. Ogasawara: Combined for 0.3 innings of scoreless relief.
-
J. Ferrer: One scoreless inning, 1 strikeout. ESPN.com
-
C. Henry (SV): Locked down the save with 1 inning, allowing 1 hit and fanning 1.
Offensive Highlights
-
Phillies: Racked up 10 hits but stranded 8 runners, going just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Harper, Turner, and Stott all came up short in key situations.
-
Nationals: Managed timely hitting despite only 6 hits. Capitalized in the 7th with two runs to seize control.
Standings Impact
-
This win ties the regular-season series at 2–2.
-
In the NL East, the Phillies remain atop the standings with a 69–52 record, they still sit five-games up on the Mets thanks to their loss to the Braves.
Quick Takeaways
-
Bright Spot: Jesus Luzardo delivered a quality start, pushing deep into the game despite the loss.
-
Missed Opportunities: Phillies offense couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position—1-for-6 is costly.
-
Key Moment: Nationals’ 7th-inning rally shifted momentum, powered by timely hitting and effective relief.
-
Bottom Line: Phillies fall short despite offensive output—left too many on base, while Nationals’ opportunistic approach paid dividends.
What’s Next
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to rebound quickly from their loss with a rematch against the Washington Nationals tonight, Friday, August 15, 2025, at 6:45 p.m. ET, once again at Nationals Park. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA) to the mound, hoping he can sharpen things and deliver after Luzardo’s strong—but ultimately unrewarded—start. Opposite him, the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.09 ERA).