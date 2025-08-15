Phillies Fall 3-2 to the Nationals as Missed Chances Doom Jesus Luzardo’s Strong Start

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies fell 3–2 to the Washington Nationals on Thursday night at Nationals Park, squandering multiple scoring opportunities despite a strong start from Jesus Luzardo. Philadelphia outhit Washington 10–6 but went just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, opening the door for a late Nationals rally. The loss was softened by the New York Mets’ defeat to the Atlanta Braves, keeping the Phillies’ NL East lead at five games.

Phillies vs. Nationals – Game Recap (August 14, 2025)

Final Score: Nationals 3, Phillies 2

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. (Attendance: 21,609)

Game Time: 2:17

Scoring Summary

3rd Inning: Bryce Harper hit into a fielder’s choice—JT Realmuto handled the out at second, but Bryson Stott crossed the plate. Phillies led 1–0.

4th Inning: Paul DeJong launched a solo home run to left-center, tying the game at 1–1.

5th Inning: Kyle Schwarber ripped a double, driving in Trea Turner to retake the lead at 2–1.

7th Inning: Luis García Jr. singled to center, bringing in both Adams and DeJong. Nationals took the lead, 3–2, which held until the final out.

Pitching Performances

Phillies

J. Luzardo (L, 11–6): Strong start—6 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 runs (all earned), with 7 strikeouts and 3 walks. He gave up one homer (DeJong) and took the loss.

O. Kerkering: One clean inning to follow, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

D. Robertson: Shutout inning in relief, with 1 hit allowed and 2 strikeouts.

Nationals

B. Lord: Impressive, going the distance—6 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, just 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. Earned the win.

J. Rutledge & S. Ogasawara: Combined for 0.3 innings of scoreless relief.

J. Ferrer: One scoreless inning, 1 strikeout. ESPN.com

C. Henry (SV): Locked down the save with 1 inning, allowing 1 hit and fanning 1.

Offensive Highlights

Phillies: Racked up 10 hits but stranded 8 runners, going just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Harper, Turner, and Stott all came up short in key situations.

Nationals: Managed timely hitting despite only 6 hits. Capitalized in the 7th with two runs to seize control.

Standings Impact

This win ties the regular-season series at 2–2.

In the NL East, the Phillies remain atop the standings with a 69–52 record, they still sit five-games up on the Mets thanks to their loss to the Braves.

Quick Takeaways

Bright Spot: Jesus Luzardo delivered a quality start, pushing deep into the game despite the loss.

Missed Opportunities: Phillies offense couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position—1-for-6 is costly.

Key Moment: Nationals’ 7th-inning rally shifted momentum, powered by timely hitting and effective relief.

Bottom Line: Phillies fall short despite offensive output—left too many on base, while Nationals’ opportunistic approach paid dividends.

What’s Next

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to rebound quickly from their loss with a rematch against the Washington Nationals tonight, Friday, August 15, 2025, at 6:45 p.m. ET, once again at Nationals Park. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA) to the mound, hoping he can sharpen things and deliver after Luzardo’s strong—but ultimately unrewarded—start. Opposite him, the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.09 ERA).