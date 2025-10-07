Phillies Fall 4-3 to Dodgers in NLDS Game 2, Trail 2-0 in Series

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ postseason survival is in jeopardy after falling 4-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS Game 2, giving Los Angeles a 2-0 series lead and putting Philadelphia on the brink of elimination,

Blake Snell dominated for Los Angeles, allowing just one hit over six innings with nine strikeouts. The Phillies’ Jesús Luzardo matched Snell pitch-for-pitch going six innings allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts. but the offense’s inability to capitalize has placed the team in a precarious position.

Offensively for the Phillies, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber continued to struggle mightily. The trio is a combined 2-for-21 in the series, underscoring the team’s offensive woes that date back the past few Postseasons. Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm added RBIs in Game 2, but once again key opportunities were squandered.

Offensively for the Dodgers, Will Smith drove in two runs, while Shoehi Ohtani added an RBI in the Dodgers’ four-run seventh inning.

The Phillies rallied late, Turner notched his first hit, an RBI single in the eight to cut into the LA lead. The Phillies rallied in the ninth scoring two runs on a Castellanos double and bringing the tying run to third base, but fell short Roki Sasaki forced Turner to ground out to second baseman Tommy Edman — who was saved by the Gold Glove defense of Freddie Freeman— close out the game.

The series now shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Wednesday, where the Phillies face a must-win situation to extend their season.

How They Scored

7th Inning Kike Hernandez reaches on a fielder’s choice to short (play challenged- upheld), Teoscar Hernandez scores, Freddie Freeman to third. 1-0 LAD Will Smith singles to left, Hernandez and Freeman score. 3-0 LAD Shohei Ohtani singles to right, Max Muncy scores, Will Smith to third. 4-0 LAD



8th Inning Trea Turner singles to CF, Max Kepler scores. 4-1 LAD

