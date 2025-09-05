Phillies Farm Report: Felix Reyes Named Eastern League Player Of The Month For August

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Reading Phillies did wind up with the player of the month.

Aidan Miller won the player of the week award twice during the month, but essentially didn’t play during the teams final homestand of the month.

Instead, it was Felix Reyes who brought the award home for the team.

Felix Reyes is the Eastern League player of the month for August 👏 pic.twitter.com/R9GHCh33hl — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) September 4, 2025

Reyes wasn’t really a thought for most fans at the start of the year but he’s mostly in line to win the AA Eastern League batting title for the 2025 season.

I say mostly, because his biggest obstacle is getting enough ABs to qualify; he started off the season injured and didn’t get activated/appear in a game until April 17. He then platooned and then missed another 10 days with an injury later in the season.

He did not start being an everyday starter until sometime around mid/late July.

And he’s still not on the radar – take a quick Google search and you might find one outlet covering the Phillies that has mentioned his name once or twice, but he’s not in the top prospect lists and he’s not in the normal minor league updates. Still, he’s put together a strong season and currently holds a slash line of .336/.367/.568 with a .935 OPS as he’s recorded 14 home runs, 12 stolen bases, and 56 RBIs across 336 at bats so far this season.

Last year, Eduardo Tait seemed to come out of nowhere and suddenly find himself on the Top 100 prospects list. That probably won’t be the case with Reyes, but it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the offseason Top Prospects lists have him firmly inside the team’s top 30 for the 2026 season.

