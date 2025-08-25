Phillies Farm Report: Aidan Miller Wins Player Of The Week For Second Time In Three Weeks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Reading Phillies have had a rough season for the most part, but they were able to spilt their series with Altoona (Pittsburgh) in a week where the bats went to work scoring 5 or more runs in all but one of their games last week.

In the heart of that offensive production has been Phillies top hitting prospect Aidan Miller.

On Monday, Minor League baseball announced the players of the week and Miller received the award for the second time in two weeks.

#Phillies No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller bashed two homers and five doubles while driving in seven runs and scoring five times for @ReadingFightins! 🏆: https://t.co/2wNwyyuE8S pic.twitter.com/CuhaoqBhxj — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 25, 2025

For Phillies fans, that’s good news.

Miller opened the season struggling at the plate for a month or two, but went on a run this past week to hit .500 with an OPS of 1.621.

He also recorded 7 RBI with 12 hits and 5 runs scored. That came with five double and two homers plus four additional walks.

Miller has been working on baserunning this year, so it should be noted he did record two more stolen bases, but also got caught twice (a series high on the season).

Overall, Miller has a slash line of .378/.475/.683 in August with 12 stolen bases (49 total on the season), 16 RBIs and 21 runs scored. That should make a strong case for Player of the Month awards next week.

Ramon Marquez, a pitcher for the Clearwater Threshers, also earned an accolade as the Florida State League pitcher of the week.

Congrats to Aidan Miller on being named Eastern League player of the week and Ramon Marquez on being named Florida State League pitcher of the week! pic.twitter.com/CMamyHlfHb — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) August 25, 2025

Marquez made the start for the Threshers last Wednesday. He went five innings with seven strikeouts, one hit allowed, and zero walks in a dominant start.

It took him just 53 pitches – an average of 10.6 per inning or just over 3.5 per batter.

The farm report hub page can be found here.