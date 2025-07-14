Phillies Farm Report: Mick Abel Named International League Pitcher Of The Week Heading Into All-Star Break

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The IronPigs are struggling to re-find their footing.

After an incredibly strong start where they spend most of the first 2-2.5 months as the best team in minor league baseball, they stumbled into the deadline as the Phillies ripped away their best players in Otto Kemp, Buddy Kennedy, and Mick Abel.

The IronPigs fell apart so badly that they missed the playoffs in the final series of the first half and are now six games back in the second half. But there is still some positives to connect with as Monday, the International League named Mick Abel, recently returned to the IronPigs roster following a couple of rough major league starts, as the pitcher of the week for July 7-13.

Abel started last Thursday’s game in Syracuse and went six innings. He had just four punchouts, but also allowed only two baserunners (one hit, one walk). It setup the IronPigs for a shutout that got them one one of just two wins last week.

Abel also only threw 64 pitches in the game after having his rest cycle ruined by the delayed game in Atlanta followed by the poor start.

It sets up Abel as a strong contender to win pitcher of the month in July; that would be his second such honor of the season following his winning the title for May and then joining Philadelphia in June.

For Phillies fans, it’s also a positive sign moving forward. The team may not have plans to return Abel to the major league rotation this season, but if he can remain this dominant while working on some more pitches, it’ll be hard to keep him off the 53-man roster next season let alone give him a look later this season should the need arise.

