Phillies Injury Update: Alec Bohm & Trea Turner Placed on IL, Turner Expected Back for Postseason

Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Mike Lipinski

Published5 hours ago on September 08, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies have officially placed third baseman Alec Bohm (left shoulder cyst) and shortstop Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list. 

  • Alec Bohm‘s shoulder issue has been identified as a cyst. Manager Rob Thomson has indicated that Bohm is expected to return following the minimum 10-day IL stay, though no precise timeline has been given.
  • Trea Turner exited Sunday’s game against the Marlins with a right hamstring strain. Thankfully, Thomson confirmed the strain is a Grade 1, the least severe classification—offering hope he’ll be ready when it counts: for the 2025 MLB postseason.

Turner was in the midst of a standout season, leading the National League with a .305 average, the only player in the league to surpass the .300 mark. He also registered 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, 31 doubles, 7 triples, 36 stolen bases, and an .814 OPS.

Slugger Bryce Harper will slide into the leadoff spot, at least for the opener of a critical four-game series against the New York Mets. To help fill the infield void, the Phillies have called up utility man Otto Kemp and infielder Donovan Walton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, while Edmundo Sosa is expected to handle regular duties at shortstop. The Phillies currently lead New York by 7.0-games in the National League East and the Los Angeles Dodgers by 4.0-games for the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs.