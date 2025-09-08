Phillies’ Star Shortstop Trea Turner Exits Game with Right Hamstring Strain; MRI Scheduled

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner exited Sunday’s 5–4 loss to the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park after sustaining a right hamstring strain in the seventh inning. He’s scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to assess the severity of the injury.

Turner limped off after legging out a ground ball that resulted in a throwing error by Miami shortstop Otto Lopez. He immediately signaled to the dugout and exited under his own power, being replaced by Edmundo Sosa.

In his postgame comments, Turner described the sensation: “Just kind of grabbing on me. It didn’t feel good… I wanted to get out of there and try to limit the damage.” Phillies Manager Rob Thomson echoed the concern, stating, “There’s some concern there. He’s having a great year and he’s a big part of this ballclub. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Turner homered earlier in the game—the Phillies’ 15th of the season—finishing 1-for-4 before exiting.

This hamstring strain arrives at a critical juncture—less than a month from the postseason. Turner’s absence could significantly impact the Phillies, who are vying for a favorable playoff positioning. It also marks the third time in Turner’s career he has been sidelined by hamstring issues. He missed time with the Nationals in 2017 (right hamstring tightness) and with the Phillies in 2024 (left hamstring strain) before this latest setback with his right hamstring.