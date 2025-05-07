Rory McIlroy Opens Up About Playing In Philadelphia

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when the PGA Tour brings one of its events to the Northeast, particularly Philadelphia. That is what we are seeing this week as the Truist Championship comes to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course).

After playing in a practice round, Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters this year and is the defending champion of the Truist Championship, would get asked about playing this event in Philadelphia. He said the following:

“Philadelphia is one of the best places in the U.S. for golf. There are so many great courses around here. We’ve got — we’re playing the PGA at Aronimink next year. We’re playing the U.S. Open in ’30 at Merion. There’s a lot of great golf in this area.”

For rounds 1 and 2, Rory McIlroy will be paired with Justin Thomas & Tommy Fleetwood.

Tee times for this group are 12:26 PM for Round 1 & 11:20 AM off the 10th hole.