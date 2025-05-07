Xander Schauffele Says Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) Reminds Him Of Aronimink

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: We have 24 hours until the action kicks off at the 2025 Truist Championship from the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) & a good amount of the Golfers were getting in some final preps before round 1 begins.

Following his practice round, Xander Schauffele was asked if any other course he has played on has a resemblance to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course).

Schauffele would say:

“Some of the trees and the way the course sits, the grass, Aronimink kind of comes to mind a little bit. Aronimink kind of has more maybe — not rolling hills, but it seems like the property has more slope in certain areas, in front of the fairways at least. A course like Ridgewood — these are all courses that are kind of close. I’m just trying to think of courses I’ve played in this area. It just has that sort of nice Northeast feel. It’s a change for us, which is cool.”

The 2026 PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club.

Schauffele will tee off in round 1 at 12:48 PM from hole 10 & 11:42 in round 2 from hole 1.

He will be paired with Hideki Matsuyama & Akshay Bhatia.