Golf
What to know about the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course
Philadelphia: The eyes of the Golf world will be on the City of Philadelphia for the 2025 Truist Championship, which will be held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course). This is the first PGA Tour Event to be held at the course and it is also getting the City of Philadelphia ready to host the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. This event will be the first PGA Tour event in Philadelphia since the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, which Keegan Bradley won.
Things to know for the 2025 Truist Championship:
Has the City of Philadelphia hosted a PGA Tour event before?
Yes, Philadelphia has hosted PGA Tour events before. Below are some of the notable ones that have taken place in Philadelphia:
1934 US Open at Merion Golf Club
1939 US Open at Philadelphia Country Club
1950 US Open at Merion Golf Club
1958 PGA Championship at Llanerch Country Club
1962 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club
1971 US Open at Merion Golf Club
1981 US Open at Merion Golf Club
2010 & 2011 AT&T National from Aronimink Golf Club
2013 US Open at Merion Golf Club
2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club
Defending champion:
Rory McIlroy, who won the 2025 Masters
Rory McIlroy who won the 2025 Masters & will be in #Philadelphia this week to defend his @TruistChamp
His banner as you enter the Wissahickon course
Looking forward to covering this event all week #TruistChampionship #PGATour @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/rvHisAYFQZ
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 5, 2025
About the course:
The Wissahickon Course is no pushover. It’s a par 70, tipping out at 7,119 yards. Built in 1922 by Tillinghast, this is the first time it’s ever hosted a PGA TOUR event.
Winner’s Winnings:
The winner of the event gets 700 FedEx Cup Points & walks away with a purse of $3.6M. Plus, this awesome-looking trophy:
A champion's prize.
Introducing the 2025 Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club trophy.#TruistChampionship pic.twitter.com/GKzcg9q7lF
— Truist Championship (@TruistChamp) May 5, 2025
Broadcast information:
Thursday, May 8 & Friday, May 9
2-6 p.m. GOLF Channel
Saturday, May 10
2-6 p.m. GOLF Channel
3-6 p.m. CBS
Sunday, May 11
1-3 p.m. GOLF Channel
3-6 p.m. CBS
Who is in the field?
Below are some of the notable names that will be coming to Philadelphia to take part in the Truist Championship:
Rory McIlroy
Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa
Justin Thomas
Ludvig Åberg
Hideki Matsuyama
Russell Henley
Viktor Hovland
Maverick McNealy
Keegan Bradley
Jason Day
Rickie Fowler
Tommy Fleetwood
Lucus Glover
Shane Lowry
Justin Rose
Adam Scott
Jordan Speith