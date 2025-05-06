What to know about the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: The eyes of the Golf world will be on the City of Philadelphia for the 2025 Truist Championship, which will be held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course). This is the first PGA Tour Event to be held at the course and it is also getting the City of Philadelphia ready to host the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. This event will be the first PGA Tour event in Philadelphia since the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, which Keegan Bradley won.

Things to know for the 2025 Truist Championship:

Has the City of Philadelphia hosted a PGA Tour event before?

Yes, Philadelphia has hosted PGA Tour events before. Below are some of the notable ones that have taken place in Philadelphia:

1934 US Open at Merion Golf Club

1939 US Open at Philadelphia Country Club

1950 US Open at Merion Golf Club

1958 PGA Championship at Llanerch Country Club

1962 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

1971 US Open at Merion Golf Club

1981 US Open at Merion Golf Club

2010 & 2011 AT&T National from Aronimink Golf Club

2013 US Open at Merion Golf Club

2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

Defending champion:

Rory McIlroy, who won the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy who won the 2025 Masters & will be in #Philadelphia this week to defend his @TruistChamp His banner as you enter the Wissahickon course Looking forward to covering this event all week #TruistChampionship #PGATour @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/rvHisAYFQZ — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 5, 2025

About the course:

The Wissahickon Course is no pushover. It’s a par 70, tipping out at 7,119 yards. Built in 1922 by Tillinghast, this is the first time it’s ever hosted a PGA TOUR event.

Winner’s Winnings:

The winner of the event gets 700 FedEx Cup Points & walks away with a purse of $3.6M. Plus, this awesome-looking trophy:

A champion's prize. Introducing the 2025 Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club trophy.#TruistChampionship pic.twitter.com/GKzcg9q7lF — Truist Championship (@TruistChamp) May 5, 2025

Broadcast information:

Thursday, May 8 & Friday, May 9

2-6 p.m. GOLF Channel

Saturday, May 10

2-6 p.m. GOLF Channel

3-6 p.m. CBS

Sunday, May 11

1-3 p.m. GOLF Channel

3-6 p.m. CBS

Who is in the field?

Below are some of the notable names that will be coming to Philadelphia to take part in the Truist Championship:

Rory McIlroy

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Ludvig Åberg

Hideki Matsuyama

Russell Henley

Viktor Hovland

Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley

Jason Day

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood

Lucus Glover

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Jordan Speith