How did we get to HBCU Battle of Legends in Philadelphia

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

Published29 Oct 2025

Philadelphia: There is a special feel when you get to host a very cool sporting event & that is what we are going to see on October 30 as the HBCU will be coming to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as Norfolk State battles Delaware State. This game has a special feel as 2 former Eagles players, Michael Vick & Desean Jackson, are the head coaches for this game, Vick for Norfolk State & Jackson for Delaware State. Delaware State comes into the game with a 5-3 record & has a chance to clinch a spot in a Bowl game, as in College Football, you only need 6 wins, while Norfolk State comes into the game with a record of 1-7.

 

So how did we get to kickoff:

Dec 20: Norfolk State would name Vick as Head Coach

Dec 27: Delaware State names DeSsean Jackson as Head Coach

April 1: Schedules get released & Norfolk State takes on Delaware State on Nov 1

May 28: DeSean Jackson goes on Up and Adam & mentions the game to possibly be at Lincoln Financial Field

 

June 5: Eagles announce the Game, which was supposed to be at Delaware State, is being  moved to Lincoln Financial Field on October 30

 

August 12: Eagles had a Press conference to make it official with the City of Philadelphia

 

 

Oct 29: ESPN First Take at Delaware State promoting the Game

Gameday Oct 30: Vick and Jackson on GMA about the game:

If you’re attending the game:

 

How to watch the game:
The game will be LIVE on ESPNU at 7 PM with Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker on the call.