How did we get to HBCU Battle of Legends in Philadelphia

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: There is a special feel when you get to host a very cool sporting event & that is what we are going to see on October 30 as the HBCU will be coming to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as Norfolk State battles Delaware State. This game has a special feel as 2 former Eagles players, Michael Vick & Desean Jackson, are the head coaches for this game, Vick for Norfolk State & Jackson for Delaware State. Delaware State comes into the game with a 5-3 record & has a chance to clinch a spot in a Bowl game, as in College Football, you only need 6 wins, while Norfolk State comes into the game with a record of 1-7.

So how did we get to kickoff:

Dec 20: Norfolk State would name Vick as Head Coach

It's official ✍️ AD Dr. Melody Webb has named @MichaelVick the 19th head football coach at Norfolk State University! Welcome to the Spartan family, Coach Vick 👏 📝 https://t.co/t1TE4KWguQ#GoldStandard🔰 pic.twitter.com/MrZcamfBNl — Norfolk State Football 🔰 (@NorfolkStateFB) December 20, 2024

Dec 27: Delaware State names DeSsean Jackson as Head Coach

April 1: Schedules get released & Norfolk State takes on Delaware State on Nov 1

May 28: DeSean Jackson goes on Up and Adam & mentions the game to possibly be at Lincoln Financial Field

“Mike Vick + D Jack at The Linc … That game’s going to be crazy.” Delaware State HC DeSean Jackson spills the tea on trying to get their game against Michael Vick’s Norfolk State at Lincoln Financial Field. 🏈 @heykayadams | @DeSeanJackson10 pic.twitter.com/3LbEiVBVzN — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 28, 2025

June 5: Eagles announce the Game, which was supposed to be at Delaware State, is being moved to Lincoln Financial Field on October 30

August 12: Eagles had a Press conference to make it official with the City of Philadelphia

Oct 29: ESPN First Take at Delaware State promoting the Game

DeSean Jackson talks about going up against his former teammate Michael Vick 👏 pic.twitter.com/lhpCRtKiVh — First Take (@FirstTake) October 29, 2025

Gameday Oct 30: Vick and Jackson on GMA about the game:

From @NFL teammates to sideline rivals— @MichaelVick and @DeSeanJackson10 are now head coaches squaring off in the HBCU Battle of the Legends. @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/BWWRdwJwg8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 30, 2025

If you’re attending the game:

Get ready for the Delaware State vs Norfolk State game tomorrow! Here's what you need to know! pic.twitter.com/etVj5H8s6R — Lincoln Financial Field (@LFFStadium) October 29, 2025

How to watch the game:

The game will be LIVE on ESPNU at 7 PM with Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker on the call.