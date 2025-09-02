Flyers
Xfinity Mobile Arena Era Begins as Former Wells Fargo Center Gets a Fresh Look
Philadelphia: As the Calendar turned to September & a new era at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex would begin, as the Wells Fargo Center would be changed to Xfinity Mobile Arena, Back on May 6, Comcast Spectacor would announce that the Wells Fargo Center would be renamed to Xfinity Mobile Arena
Coming this fall: Home of the Flyers and 76ers to have new name: Xfinity Mobile Arena.
On August 14, Comcast Spectacor would close the chapter of Wells Fargo Center & get the Xfinity Mobile Arena into action
On Tuesday, the new signage for Xfinity Mobile Arena will be unveiled
Flyers Sean Couturier, Travis Sanheim, along with Sixers Jared McCain and V.J. Edgecombe would be on hand for the sign unveiling
Some of the new signage for Xfinity Mobile Arena
There will be some #Flyers Statues shown on the Broad Street side of Xfinity Mobile Arena
The Flyers will begin play inside Xfinity Mobile Arena for preseason action on September 27 & for the regular season on Oct 13 against the Defending champion Florida Panthers, while the Sixers hit the floor at Xfinity Mobile Arena in the preseason on Oct 10 & for the regular season on Oct 25 vs the Charlotte Hornets. Dates for Villanova basketball & Philadelphia Wings games still TBD.