Goodbye Wells Fargo Center, Hello Xfinity Mobile Arena — A Bit Earlier Than Expected!

Surprise, Philly sports fans — the Wells Fargo Center just pulled an early switcheroo. As of today (August 14, 2025), the home of the Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Philadelphia Wings has officially been renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena — more than two weeks before the originally planned September 1 rollout.

The early debut has been in the works behind the scenes for months, ever since Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced the big naming-rights deal back in May. But with the new signage already gleaming in South Philly’s summer sun, why wait? Out came the old Wells Fargo letters, in came the sleek new Xfinity Mobile branding — and a fresh chapter for one of the busiest arenas in the country.

Xfinity Mobile Arena isn’t just a name change. Comcast is promising a tech-boosted fan experience, with upgraded connectivity throughout the building. Xfinity Mobile customers can look forward to lightning-fast WiFi and exclusive perks, while everyone else will still get a taste of that digital horsepower — whether you’re ordering crab fries in the concourse or posting your best Gritty selfies from your seat.

And if you haven’t been here in a while, the place has changed a bit over the past five-plus years. Thanks to a $265 million Transformation 2020 overhaul, fans now enjoy a massive 4K scoreboard that stretches to 62 feet wide, crown panels that rise and fall like they’re part of the show, a swanky Center City Club for VIPs, open-to-all Rivers Casino Sportsbook Lounges packed with bars and big screens, and a revamped New City Terrace turned 23,000-square-foot “Assembly Room” with fireplaces, food, and killer views — all the perks without the first-class price tag.

It’s the end of an era for the “Wells Fargo” name, which has been on the building since 2010. But longtime fans know this arena has had more identities than the Sixers had players in the “process” era: CoreStates Center, First Union Center, Wachovia Center, and now, its first leap outside the banking world.

So grab your phone, test that boosted WiFi, and get used to saying it: Xfinity Mobile Arena.

