Flyers

Xfinity Mobile Arena the New Name of Wells Fargo Center

Kevin Durso photo
By
Kevin Durso
Author photo
Kevin Durso Sports Editor

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.

All posts by Kevin Durso
Sports Editor

Published8 seconds ago on May 06, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 27: An exterior view of the Wells Fargo Center and Seat Geek signage as seen before the NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championships Semifinal game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Penn State Nittany Lions on May 27, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

There have been many names for the arena in South Philadelphia since its inception in 1996. It started as the CoreStates Center upon opening, then changed names over the years to First Union Center, Wachovia Center, and eventually Wells Fargo Center.

The naming rights for Wells Fargo were set to expire in August and would not be renewed, so a new sponsor and name was coming. That new name is here.

Starting on Sept. 1, the Wells Fargo Center will now be known as Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The arena is currently home to the Flyers and Sixers, as well as Wings lacrosse and numerous concerts and entertainment events throughout the year. Earlier this year, plans were announced for a new arena in the South Philadelphia sports complex, with split ownership between the Flyers and Sixers, that is set to be completed ahead of the 2031-32 season.