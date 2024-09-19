76 Place a Go?! City of Philadelphia Backs Plan for Center City Arena

In a surprise announcement, City of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker came out in support of the Philadelphia 76ers effort to build an arena in Center City. The mayor made the announcement earlier Wednesday on Twitter/X:

As your Mayor, I’m speaking from my City Hall office with a very important announcement. I am proud to share that I have made my decision, and an agreement has been reached to ensure that our Sixers are staying home. I wholeheartedly believe this is the right deal for the People… pic.twitter.com/Fnj19mrBOV — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) September 18, 2024

Parker touted the potential $1.3 BILLION investment the Sixers would be making in the City of Philadelphia as the main reason for throwing support behind building 76 Place at Market East, the working name for the potential venue. The mayor hit all the talking points that one would expect from such a big venture: jobs, additional tax revenue for the City of Philadelphia and the School District of Philadelphia, jobs, and more jobs. A legislative package will be presented to City Council and will need to be passed before shovels are put into the ground.

The agreement comes on the heels of a push by the City of Camden and the State of New Jersey to lure the 76ers to the other side of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The City of Camden, through the State of New Jersey Economic Development Authority, reportedly offered upwards of $800 million in tax credits and land north of the Ben Franklin Bridge to lure the team to the Garden State. Many believed the “New Jersey Plan” was just a way to leverage the City of Philadelphia, and that may be the case. But the Sixers calling the City of Camden home wasn’t, and still isn’t that farfetched. The Philadelphia 76ers Practice Facility was built on the Camden Waterfront in 2016 and is home to the team’s offices.

In a statement, the Sixers said the following about Mayor Parker’s historic announcement:

“We are grateful to Mayor Parker and her team for their time and diligence in evaluating our proposal and look forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council.”

Elsewhere, namely the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, there’s still hope that the Philadelphia 76ers choose to stay at the corners of Broad St and Pattison Ave. Dan Hilferty, the man in charge at Comcast Spectacor, told On Pattison‘s Anthony SanFilippo the Sixers are always welcome in South Philadelphia where Comcast Spectacor and Phillies are looking to revamp the Sports Complex.

“Regardless of the outcome of the City’s negotiations with HBSE, our door will always be open for the 76ers to join us in South Philadelphia if they ever conclude that is what is best for their team. Alongside the Phillies, we are creating the dynamic and accessible destination for sports and entertainment that will create thousands of jobs, amplify our city and create numerous community benefits. Either way, we always want what’s best for Philadelphia.” Dan Hilferty, Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectacor

It looks like, at least for now, the Sixers won’t be leaving the City of Philadelphia anytime soon.



This is a developing story…