Are you kidding me Ranger Suárez with defensive play, Fans react

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In sports, there are going to be plays that have you talking about & that is what we saw on Monday night from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as the Phillies would open a series against the Dodgers.

In the 3rd inning, with the Phillies leading 1-0, Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez would make a sick defensive play for the 1st out in the 3rd inning

Phillies fans would react to the defensive play by Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suarez with truly one of the most ridiculously athletic plays you’ll ever see from a pitcher… Are you kidding me?! This is absolutely insane lmaopic.twitter.com/KgnV7wURjh — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) September 16, 2025

Ranger Suarez defensive wizard — Julia 🩷💜💙 (@juliaaareith) September 16, 2025

Unreal play by Ranger https://t.co/iC5cKYwZnH — Colin Dew (@ColinDew24) September 16, 2025

Nonchalant left coast filth from Ranger Suarez. pic.twitter.com/qnzqIbOOFe — CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) September 16, 2025

RANGER SUAREZ, MY ANGEL — lex (@AyLex23) September 16, 2025

Gold glove Ranger Suarez — Philly sports thruther (@phillysportruth) September 16, 2025

GIVE RANGER SUAREZ THE GOLD GLOVE HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/Sab8C6SYth — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) September 16, 2025