Phillies
Are you kidding me Ranger Suárez with defensive play, Fans react
In sports, there are going to be plays that have you talking about & that is what we saw on Monday night from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as the Phillies would open a series against the Dodgers.
In the 3rd inning, with the Phillies leading 1-0, Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez would make a sick defensive play for the 1st out in the 3rd inning
Phillies fans would react to the defensive play by Ranger Suárez
Ranger Suárez: the People’s Gold Glover. #RingTheBell https://t.co/j7ybyxXhCZ
— Emily Cooper (@emmcooper42) September 16, 2025
Ranger Suarez with truly one of the most ridiculously athletic plays you’ll ever see from a pitcher… Are you kidding me?!
This is absolutely insane lmaopic.twitter.com/KgnV7wURjh
— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) September 16, 2025
Ranger Suarez defensive wizard
— Julia 💜💙 (@juliaaareith) September 16, 2025
FIX UR ELIGIBILITY RULES NOW @RawlingsSports https://t.co/8H6D9GF5VG
— x – emily ☆ (@37KONECNY) September 16, 2025
Unreal play by Ranger https://t.co/iC5cKYwZnH
— Colin Dew (@ColinDew24) September 16, 2025
Nonchalant left coast filth from Ranger Suarez. pic.twitter.com/qnzqIbOOFe
— CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) September 16, 2025
RANGER SUAREZ, MY ANGEL
— lex (@AyLex23) September 16, 2025
Gold glove Ranger Suarez
— Philly sports thruther (@phillysportruth) September 16, 2025
GIVE RANGER SUAREZ THE GOLD GLOVE HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/Sab8C6SYth
— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) September 16, 2025
What a play Ranger Suarez!! #RingTheBell
— David Molesevich (@dmolesevich) September 16, 2025