BANG, Kyle Schwarber Blasts Home Run 53 against Dodgers, Fans react

After a bad loss yesterday against Kansas City, the Phillies would begin a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers from Dodger Stadium on Monday night. The scoring would not take long as Kyle Schwarber blasts Home Run Number 53, The Homerun would travel 390 FT.

Phillies fans would react to the home run to get the scoring started

Duh yes! Staying up until we win the division! https://t.co/4QVCTy3vAe — Kevin Damoah (@damoah_kevin) September 16, 2025

WIDE AWAKE NOW https://t.co/IUCCEnjvOU — kaitlyn – x🌟🪐 RACHEL REILLY FOR AFP (@bohmarner) September 16, 2025

Kyle Schwarber MVP — Hawk (@TheStatStalker) September 16, 2025

The hat is $53 as Kyle Schwarber just hit his 53rd home run. https://t.co/Y7bTbxBdY3 — Haley Taylor Simon (@Haleytsimon) September 16, 2025

KYLE FUCKING SCHWARBER — Joe Marchione (@Joe_Marchione) September 16, 2025

staying up for a 10:10pm start is worth it when kyle schwarber smacks the piss out of a baseball — sav (@pprivateidaho) September 16, 2025

I’m seeing Kyle Schwarber pull off statistical feats reminiscent of Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth, Stan Musial, Mark McGwire, and more. The Phillies simply have to pay the man. — Matt Rappa (@mattrappasports) September 16, 2025

should be sleeping but kyle schwarber just hit a home run so — b ✨ (@swiftieebuddie) September 16, 2025

Kyle Schwarber laughs in the face of trying to use a lefty opener against him — nicole (@nic_remy2021) September 16, 2025

LATE NIGHT KYLE SCHWARBER HR — kac ☀️ (@kacscribs) September 16, 2025

KYLE SCHWARBER WANTS TO CLINCH — Alyssa Mayfield (@AlyssaMaria) September 16, 2025

Kyle Schwarber is an animal. How the fuck did he get that ball out — Antonio (@ElSalvajeBlue) September 16, 2025

Kyle Schwarber continues to amaze me — Sabrina (@sabs313xo) September 16, 2025