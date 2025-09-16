Phillies
Harper’s Huge 8th-Inning Blast Sends Phillies Ahead: Fans React
There are those players who are meant for the big moments & that is what Phillies fans saw on Monday Night with Bryce Harper. In the 8th inning, with the game tied at 4 & Bryce Harper would change the game with a Monster Blast for a 5-4 lead
BRYCE IN HIS VEINS pic.twitter.com/AYKrI7n3DQ
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2025
Phillies fans would voice their excitment for the big shot from Bryce Harper
BRYCE HARPER WITH A MASSIVE MOMENT IN LOS ANGELES
HE GIVES THE PHILLIES THE LEAD WITH A LAZER IN THE 8TH
HOW DID HE HIT THIS BALL OUT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/T1ef70B4o1
— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) September 16, 2025
https://twitter.com/tiredphilsfan/status/1967806821982409126
There was a lot of emotion from Bryce Harper as he rounded the bases on that home run. Love to see it!
— S. Archer (@SeanArcher215) September 16, 2025
Bryce Harper with a blast! 5-4 Phils! #RingTheBell
— Jawn Kruk™️ (@JawnKruk215) September 16, 2025
Holy shit Bryce Harper answered right back!!
— Jaxson James (@All_InGoodFaith) September 16, 2025
BRYCE FUCKING HARPER!
Phillies back on top!
— ⚾️🖤♡Amanda♡🖤⚾️ (@zephyrsky) September 16, 2025
thank you bryce HARPER ❤️
— nim! (@9rysdales) September 16, 2025
Bryce FUCKING Harper! #ringthebell #RedOctober
— Taylor | Luminon Gaming (@RitalinGuy) September 16, 2025
BRYCE FUCKING HARPER. LFG!!!!
— Tessa Howell (@BrattyNerdGirl) September 16, 2025
BRYCE HARPER. NEVER A DOUBT. WHAT A BIG TIME SWING FROM 3.
— Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) September 16, 2025
BRYCE HARPER HOME RUN!!!!!🔔🎉🎉 THE PHILLIES TAKE A 5-4 LEAD!!!!! #Phillies #RingTheBell
— Sav♡🌻🌙 (@ssapphire212) September 16, 2025
BRYCE HARPER GOES DEEP IN THE 8TH TO GIVE THE PHILLIES THE LEAD BACK. DO NOT LET HIM GET HOT!
pic.twitter.com/yAgHv8rNbr
— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) September 16, 2025
Another BIG moment for Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/PuWIvUzZOo
— Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) September 16, 2025
I LOVE BRYCE HARPER MAN https://t.co/bkhDc4sCPP
— Ryan McCullough (@Ryan_mcc03) September 16, 2025