Weston Wilson with a Blast & fans react

David Malandra Jr
Sports Editor

September 15, 2025

We are at the point of a game to see who will make the play to retake the lead & that is what we saw on Monday night as the Phillies took on the Dodgers from Dodger Stadium in LA. The dodgers had a 3-2 lead in the 7th & Phillies would retake the lead on a 2 run HR from Weston Wilson for 4-3 lead

 

Phillies react to the big blast that gave them the 4-3 lead in the 7th

 

 

 