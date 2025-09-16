Weston Wilson with a Blast & fans react

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are at the point of a game to see who will make the play to retake the lead & that is what we saw on Monday night as the Phillies took on the Dodgers from Dodger Stadium in LA. The dodgers had a 3-2 lead in the 7th & Phillies would retake the lead on a 2 run HR from Weston Wilson for 4-3 lead

WAYYY OUT WES pic.twitter.com/rb6iK9oupj — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2025

Phillies react to the big blast that gave them the 4-3 lead in the 7th

you’re all welcome. by the way pic.twitter.com/558vU0EWeC — aimee (@firelordaimee) September 16, 2025

WESTON WILSON GO AHEAD HOMER AFTER MIDNIGHT OMG — Jake (@PhilliesJake) September 16, 2025

Well I was gonna call it a night but Weston Wilson had other ideas — jack (@jaycrask) September 16, 2025

Weston Wilson with a 2-Run blast to take the lead! #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/3awpGIaXSj — Jawn Kruk™️ (@JawnKruk215) September 16, 2025