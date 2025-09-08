Buffalo Bills Run the “Tush Push” Twice — After Trying to Ban It

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

If irony were worth points on the scoreboard, the Buffalo Bills would have blown out the Baltimore Ravens long before their thrilling last-second win Sunday night.

Yup, these are the same Bills who were one of 22 NFL teams to vote to ban the “tush push” in May. The same Bills whose head coach, Sean McDermott, practically lobbied on Capitol Hill about how unsafe the play was. And the same Bills who, of course, ran it not once, but twice in Week 1.

From “Too Dangerous” to “Twice as Nice”

McDermott’s words back in March were clear: the play was unsafe, dangerous, potentially injurious. He wanted it out of the NFL for the good of the game. Fast forward to Sunday, and suddenly Josh Allen’s getting shoved forward like he’s crowd-surfing with Bills Mafia in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium. Apparently, when the game’s on the line, safety takes a back seat to a first down or touchdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles made the “Brotherly Shove” famous. Opponents made it infamous. Buffalo? They tried to make it illegal — only to borrow it when push came to shove. It’s the football equivalent of trying to shut down a restaurant because you don’t like the menu, then sneaking back in for a cheesesteak… or in Buffalo’s case, a plate of wings.

Hypocrites!

Let’s be frank: the play worked. Allen and the Bills walked out of Baltimore with a wild 41-40 win. But the optics? Meh, not so great. You can’t cry wolf in the offseason and then call on the wolf pack when it suits you.

For McDermott and the Bills, this wasn’t just a short-yardage conversion. It was a full-blown credibility fumble!

Social Media Reaction to the Buffalo Bills Tush Push

If the play itself didn’t raise enough eyebrows, the internet made sure to pile on. Fans, reporters, and even rival fanbases wasted no time calling out the Bills for pulling the very move they once tried to outlaw. From snarky memes to side-by-side clips of Sean McDermott’s old quotes, social media treated Buffalo’s “tush push” like it was the biggest fumble of the night—despite the scoreboard saying otherwise.

Bills using the tush push after being concerned for the “health and safety of the players” 💀 — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) September 8, 2025

His QB is tall so he jumps over everyone like Superman. Which in a result gets no one hurt. As you can see this is the opposite of that evil play that has hurt so many with its powerful force known as the tush push pic.twitter.com/brOAvVdYT1 — Michael James Hickey (@TVproductionGUY) September 8, 2025

The Bills running the Tush Push after trying to ban it is nasty work — Grave Digger 🪦⚱️ (@22shelton_) September 8, 2025

Maybe if the Bills practiced a Tush Push instead of trying to ban it, they could have picked up a 2 point conversion in 3 tries. #FlyEaglesFly #BALvsBUF — Skippy (@SkippyForce) September 8, 2025

Oh, by the way, this take is filled with sarcasm! As the kids on Reddit “say:” /s.