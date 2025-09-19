Philadelphia Eagles Should Troll the NFL: Retire the Tush Push and Just QB Sneak It

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles have broken football. The “Tush Push,” “Brotherly Shove,” whatever you want to call it—it’s so automatic that opposing coaches and media talking heads will complain every chance they can about the play. Some call it unfair. Others call it rugby. Everyone calls it unstoppable…at least when the Eagles run it.

But here’s the move that would really break the league: stop running it.

Yeah, you heard me. Park the Brotherly Shove in the garage. Retire it with a banner next to the Super Bowl banners at The Linc. Let the rest of the NFL stew over game tape they’ll never see again. Instead, the Eagles should line up in the same tight formation, make it look like the Tush Push is coming… and then just have Jalen Hurts run a plain old QB sneak.

Because let’s be honest: Hurts doesn’t need the push. The man squats a SEPTA bus. He’s built like a linebacker who moonlights as a quarterback. If anyone on this planet can get one yard on his own, it’s QB1 in midnight green.

Reminder that both Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts can squat 600 pounds 💪 pic.twitter.com/5RAomy74vK — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 8, 2024

Picture it: the defense digs in, linemen low to the turf, everyone screaming “Here comes the shove!”—and Hurts just drives to the left behind Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata. Boom. First down. Play clock resets. The NFL loses its collective mind.

It would be the ultimate troll job. A way to remind the NFL that the Eagles’ dominance isn’t just about clever scheming—it’s about brute strength, discipline, and having a quarterback built like a tank.

