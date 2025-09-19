NFL Orders Officials to Crack Down on Tush Push Play

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The NFL has reportedly instructed its officiating crews to more closely monitor the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Tush Push” — the short-yardage quarterback sneak that has become the most unstoppable play in professional football.

According to multiple reports, the league’s officiating department emphasized paying closer attention to details of the play, including pre-snap alignment, potential false starts, and how teammates assist quarterback Jalen Hurts on the push forward. Specifically, officials have been asked to ensure Eagles players are not “jumping” the snap count.

The NFL needs to ban the Tush Push. Literally all 6 OL are lined up Offsides. pic.twitter.com/xB2gCxHsEJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2025

(Hey Dov, should the defensive lineman be allowed to line up in the neutral zone?)

The decision comes after more than two seasons of frustration from rival coaches and executives. The Eagles have run the play with remarkable efficiency, converting in nearly every short-yardage scenario behind Hurts and one of the NFL’s top offensive lines. The success rate has been so overwhelming that some coaches have called for the play to be banned outright.

The controversy surrounding the play dates back to the 2022 season, when the Eagles first began using it as a near-automatic short-yardage weapon. Critics argue that it undermines the spirit of competition, reducing 4th-and-1 situations to foregone conclusions. Supporters counter that it is simply football fundamentals — strength, leverage, and execution — taken to their logical extreme.

The NFL’s Competition Committee has discussed banning the play during multiple off-season’s, but no formal rule change has ever been passed. Instead, the new emphasis on officiating serves as a middle ground: the play remains legal, but its margin for error will be smaller.

That makes the league’s move a risky one. While officials insist the directive is about ensuring fair play, the optics of “policing” the play — especially inside Lincoln Financial Field — could be volatile. Eagles fans are famously vocal, and any controversial call against the team’s signature play is certain to spark the kind of reaction that can only be found in Philadelphia.

Moreover, added scrutiny could put officiating crews in the unenviable position of making judgment calls in high-stakes moments — exactly the type of scenario that has fueled years of criticism about NFL officiating.

But here we are.

For now, the play remains legal, and the Eagles show no signs of abandoning it. Head coach Nick Sirianni has defended the strategy repeatedly, noting that every team is free to attempt it — though few have matched Philadelphia’s success, and vows to be “perfect” on Sunday with the play.

Still, the writing seems to be on the wall: with officials directed to watch it more closely, flags are bound to come, and the Eagles may not be able to rely on their bread-and-butter play with quite the same certainty as before.