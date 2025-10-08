Charlie Cerrato Shines as Penn State’s Star, Earns Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey First Star of the Week

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

While all eyes were on the expected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, it was Charlie Cerrato who stole the show this past weekend. The Penn State sophomore erupted for six points in a two-game sweep at No. 14 Arizona State, earning him the Big Ten Hockey First Star of the Week honor—his first career weekly accolade.

Cerrato factored in on six of Penn State’s 10 goals across the series, scoring twice and dishing out four assists, while posting a plus-4 rating. His five points on Friday alone tied a Nittany Lion single-game record and set a new personal best. That night, he recorded the primary assists on both the game-tying and game-winning tallies in the third period. On Saturday, he added a secondary assist on another game-tying goal.

Cerrato’s surge comes as no fluke. He’s now recorded a point in 10 of his last 11 games (dating back to last season), with multi-point efforts in seven of those outings. His recent consistency gives Penn State fans real reason for excitement going forward.

The Nittany Lions—ranked No. 4—will return home this week to host Clarkson in a two-game series at Pegula Ice Arena. Thursday’s puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network