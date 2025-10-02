Penn State Hockey Announces Beaver Stadium Game Ticket Information

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Penn State men’s hockey is going outdoors. The Nittany Lions will face Big Ten rival Michigan State on Saturday, January 31, 2026, inside Beaver Stadium, and ticketing details for the landmark game have now been released.

General public sales open Wednesday, October 15, with ticket prices starting at $28. Here’s a look at the full seating chart and price breakdown:

For season ticket holders, the Beaver Stadium game is already included in their package. These fans can select stadium seats between October 7–12. On October 14, they’ll also have the chance to purchase extra tickets during a presale. That same day, presale access extends to football season ticket holders and Nittany Lion Club members.

Students will have two paths in. Men’s hockey season ticket holders are automatically covered, while other students can enter a lottery system modeled after football ticketing. Lottery requests open October 6 at 8 a.m. ET and close October 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with tickets set at $24. Students not selected will receive refunds.

With Penn State’s first-ever hockey game in Beaver Stadium, demand is expected to be high. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early through 1-800-NITTANY or GoPSUsports.com.