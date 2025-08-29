College Football
Delaware Blue Hens Defeat DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets 35–17 in FBS Debut
The Delaware Blue Hens opened their 2025 season — and their new era as an FBS program — in style on Thursday night, knocking off in-state rival Delaware State, 35–17. The Hornets, led by first-year head coach and former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, kept things competitive, but the Blue Hens pulled away to secure a milestone victory.
a ne(W) era 🔥 pic.twitter.com/swy7j5Kwhb
— Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) August 29, 2025
It marked Delaware’s first win since making the jump from the FCS ranks, a milestone moment in the program’s history.
With the win, Delaware starts 1–0 in its first-ever FBS campaign, while Delaware State drops to 0–1. The Blue Hens now turn their attention to the Deion Sanders led Colorado Buffaloes, looking to build on a historic season-opening triumph.