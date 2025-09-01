Delaware’s Fintan Brose Makes History with Conference USA Offensive Lineman of the Week Honor

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Did you know there’s a Conference USA Offensive Lineman of the Week award? Neither did I! But as any true lineman will tell you (and you’re never a former lineman), it’s about time the big guys in the trenches get a little weekly recognition. The “hog molly’s” deserve love, too.

Well, this week the honor went to Delaware’s own Fintan Brose, who also made program history in the process. Brose was named Conference USA Offensive Lineman of the Week, becoming the first Blue Hen ever to earn a CUSA Weekly Award since Delaware officially joined the league.

The senior captain earned it the hard way in Saturday’s 35-17 win over Delaware State. With starting center Steven Demboski sidelined, Brose slid over from guard and made his first-ever start at center. Instead of looking like a first timer, he looked like a natural, helping Delaware’s line give up just two sacks while springing a rushing attack that churned out 137 yards at 5.3 yards per carry.

Head coach Ryan Carty said Brose’s performance wasn’t surprising. “Fintan embodies everything we want our program to stand for,” Carty said. “To step into a new position on short notice, execute at a high level, and lead the group the way he did shows why he’s so respected in our locker room.”

The spotlight only gets brighter this week as the Hens head west for a national TV showdown with Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado on Saturday, September 6. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.