Delaware Tops FIU 38-16 for First-Ever Conference USA Victory

The University of Delaware Blue Hens football team marked another milestone in its FBS journey on Saturday night, defeating FIU 38-16 at Pitbull Stadium to capture its first-ever Conference USA victory. With the win, the Blue Hens improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in CUSA play, while also moving to 9-1 in night games under head coach Ryan Carty.

Quarterback Nick Minicucci delivered a steady performance, going 23-of-35 for 218 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with nine different receivers, including Nick Laboy, who hauled in both of his receptions for touchdowns — his first career multi-score game.

The Delaware defense set the tone early behind safety Mysonne Pollard, who intercepted FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins twice in the first half. Pollard’s takeaways led directly to scoring chances and halted promising Panther drives.

On special teams, wide receiver Kyre Duplessis electrified the field with a 68-yard punt return touchdown — Delaware’s first since 2023. Running back Jo Silver added 66 rushing yards and a touchdown, continuing his strong start to the season.

The win once again underscores Delaware’s ability to translate its FCS tradition into FBS success while opening eyes across Conference USA. The Blue Hens will look to continue their winning ways after a bye-week when they welcome Western Kentucky to Delaware Stadium on Friday, October 3 for the first-ever CUSA home game.

Box Score

Delaware 38, FIU 16

September 20, 2025 – Pitbull Stadium, Miami, Fla.

First Quarter

UD – [10:42] Reed 24 FG — Delaware 3-0

FIU – [4:19] Jenkins 2 run (Kick good) — FIU 7-3

Second Quarter

UD – [11:55] Silver 14 run (Reed kick) — Delaware 10-7

UD – [4:26] Laboy 2 pass from Minicucci (Reed kick) — Delaware 17-7

UD – [1:38] Duplessis 68 punt return (Reed kick) — Delaware 24-7

Third Quarter

FIU – [12:48] 35 FG — Delaware 24-10

UD – [2:47] Laboy 14 pass from Minicucci (Reed kick) — Delaware 31-10

Fourth Quarter

FIU – [12:22] Wilson 9 pass from Jenkins (2-pt failed) — Delaware 31-16

UD – [4:45] Ellison Jr. 10 pass from Minicucci (Reed kick) — Delaware 38-16

Team Statistics

Delaware FIU First Downs 22 19 Total Yards 371 340 Passing Yards 218 205 Rushing Yards 153 135 Turnovers 0 2 Time Poss. 31:45 28:15

Individual Leaders