Delaware’s Steve Demboski Earns C-USA Offensive Lineman of the Week Honors

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

University of Delaware senior offensive lineman Steven Demboski has been named Conference USA Offensive Lineman of the Week following his standout performance in Delaware’s thrilling 44-41 overtime victory over UConn, the league announced Monday.

Making his season debut after missing the first two games due to injury, Demboski stepped slid back into the starting center role without missing a snap. He anchored an offensive line that allowed the Blue Hens’ rushing attack put together its most productive performance of the season: 247 yards on the ground, an average of 5.5 yards per carry, and five rushing touchdowns.

Demboski becomes only the second Fightin’ Blue Hen in program history to earn a C-USA weekly award, joining teammate Fintan Brose, who was honored in Week 1.

Delaware now turns its attention to its first Conference USA game of the season, traveling to South Florida to face FIU on Saturday, September 20 at 6 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+.