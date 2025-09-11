Delaware Blue Hens Host UConn: First FBS Home Game Marks Return of Storied Series Since 1998

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

For the first time in program history, the University of Delaware Blue Hens will host an FBS opponent at Delaware Stadium, when they face the UConn Huskies on Saturday, September 13 at 3 p.m. This landmark game marks Delaware’s debut as a host against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team. It’s also the renewal of a regional rivalry.

Delaware and UConn have a long history together, though all previous matchups took place while both schools were in FCS (or equivalent) levels. They played 27 times between 1951 and 1998, with Delaware winning 20 of those contests. At home in Delaware Stadium, the Blue Hens compiled a particularly strong record against UConn (12-2) during that span. Notably, the last matchup was on November 7, 1998, in Storrs, when Delaware won 59-17. With the Blue Hen’s recent transition to FBS, this game represents the revival of an old rivalry.

A History Against UConn

Date Location Score (Delaware vs. UConn) Home/Away September 29, 1951 Storrs, Connecticut L 14-27 Away October 25, 1952 Wilmington, DE (Ball Park) L 13-25 Home / Neutral October 27, 1956 Storrs, Connecticut L 14-26 Away October 26, 1957 Storrs, Connecticut L 9-13 Away October 25, 1958 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 28-0 Home October 27, 1962 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 34-0 Home October 26, 1963 Storrs, Connecticut W 26-13 Away October 14, 1972 Storrs, Connecticut W 32-7 Away October 13, 1973 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 35-7 Home October 12, 1974 Storrs, Connecticut W 15-6 Away October 11, 1975 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 29-0 Home October 30, 1976 Storrs, Connecticut W 30-6 Away October 29, 1977 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 28-0 Home November 27, 1981 Storrs, Connecticut W 35-26 Away November 26, 1982 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 13-7 Home November 8, 1986 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 35-7 Home November 5, 1988 Delaware Stadium, Newark L 20-21 Home November 4, 1989 Storrs, Connecticut L 17-21 Away November 3, 1990 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 35-21 Home November 9, 1991 Storrs, Connecticut W 49-18 Away November 7, 1992 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 33-7 Home November 8, 1997 Delaware Stadium, Newark W 37-29 Home November 7, 1998 Storrs, Connecticut W 59-17 Away

Delaware enters the contest with a 1-1 record, having just dropped a 31-7 game at Colorado. Despite the loss, the Hens showed offensive promise: quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for over 300 yards, supported by a dynamic receiving corps. On defense, the squad has shown flashes of strength in both pass rush and run stopping.

UConn, coached by Jim Mora in his fourth season, also arrives at 1-1 after an overtime loss to Syracuse. Their balanced attack—through the air and on the ground—poses a significant test for a Delaware team stepping up in competition.

This matchup against UConn will serve as a true litmus test for the Blue Hens as they navigate their first season at the FBS level. Beyond the historic backdrop and renewed rivalry, Delaware will have the opportunity to prove they can compete week in and week out against a regional peer.