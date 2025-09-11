Delaware Football
Delaware Blue Hens Host UConn: First FBS Home Game Marks Return of Storied Series Since 1998
For the first time in program history, the University of Delaware Blue Hens will host an FBS opponent at Delaware Stadium, when they face the UConn Huskies on Saturday, September 13 at 3 p.m. This landmark game marks Delaware’s debut as a host against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team. It’s also the renewal of a regional rivalry.
Delaware and UConn have a long history together, though all previous matchups took place while both schools were in FCS (or equivalent) levels. They played 27 times between 1951 and 1998, with Delaware winning 20 of those contests. At home in Delaware Stadium, the Blue Hens compiled a particularly strong record against UConn (12-2) during that span. Notably, the last matchup was on November 7, 1998, in Storrs, when Delaware won 59-17. With the Blue Hen’s recent transition to FBS, this game represents the revival of an old rivalry.
A History Against UConn
|Date
|Location
|Score (Delaware vs. UConn)
|Home/Away
|September 29, 1951
|Storrs, Connecticut
|L 14-27
|Away
|October 25, 1952
|Wilmington, DE (Ball Park)
|L 13-25
|Home / Neutral
|October 27, 1956
|Storrs, Connecticut
|L 14-26
|Away
|October 26, 1957
|Storrs, Connecticut
|L 9-13
|Away
|October 25, 1958
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 28-0
|Home
|October 27, 1962
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 34-0
|Home
|October 26, 1963
|Storrs, Connecticut
|W 26-13
|Away
|October 14, 1972
|Storrs, Connecticut
|W 32-7
|Away
|October 13, 1973
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 35-7
|Home
|October 12, 1974
|Storrs, Connecticut
|W 15-6
|Away
|October 11, 1975
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 29-0
|Home
|October 30, 1976
|Storrs, Connecticut
|W 30-6
|Away
|October 29, 1977
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 28-0
|Home
|November 27, 1981
|Storrs, Connecticut
|W 35-26
|Away
|November 26, 1982
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 13-7
|Home
|November 8, 1986
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 35-7
|Home
|November 5, 1988
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|L 20-21
|Home
|November 4, 1989
|Storrs, Connecticut
|L 17-21
|Away
|November 3, 1990
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 35-21
|Home
|November 9, 1991
|Storrs, Connecticut
|W 49-18
|Away
|November 7, 1992
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 33-7
|Home
|November 8, 1997
|Delaware Stadium, Newark
|W 37-29
|Home
|November 7, 1998
|Storrs, Connecticut
|W 59-17
|Away
Delaware enters the contest with a 1-1 record, having just dropped a 31-7 game at Colorado. Despite the loss, the Hens showed offensive promise: quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for over 300 yards, supported by a dynamic receiving corps. On defense, the squad has shown flashes of strength in both pass rush and run stopping.
UConn, coached by Jim Mora in his fourth season, also arrives at 1-1 after an overtime loss to Syracuse. Their balanced attack—through the air and on the ground—poses a significant test for a Delaware team stepping up in competition.
This matchup against UConn will serve as a true litmus test for the Blue Hens as they navigate their first season at the FBS level. Beyond the historic backdrop and renewed rivalry, Delaware will have the opportunity to prove they can compete week in and week out against a regional peer.