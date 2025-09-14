College Football
Delaware Earns First FBS Win as an FBS Program in OT Thriller Over UConn, 44-41
NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware made history Saturday with a 44-41 overtime victory over UConn at Delaware Stadium, marking the Blue Hens’ first win as an FBS program over an FBS program (got that?!).
Quarterback Nick Minicucci powered the offense, throwing for 265 yards and a touchdown while rushing for three more scores, including the game-winner in overtime. Running back Jo Silver added a career-high 179 rushing yards on 15 carries, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown burst. Wide receiver Kyre Duplessis posted nine catches for 161 yards, including a key 68-yard reception.
Delaware’s defense came up big in overtime, holding UConn to a field goal after a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line. That stop set up Minicucci’s decisive touchdown run. Kicker Nate Reed also played a critical role, drilling a career-long 43-yard field goal to tie the game late in regulation.
Head coach Ryan Carty praised his team’s response after two uneven performances to start the season:
“It was not perfect, but we played a lot cleaner than we’d had in the first two games which is all we have been preaching on. Everything we build our program on showed up today.”
More than just a milestone victory, Delaware’s win over UConn sends a message across the region. For recruits in the tri-state area, the Blue Hens are showing that heading to Newark offers a legitimate Division I football experience. Saturday’s win not only validates Delaware’s FBS transition but also positions the program as a serious option for local talent that want to stay closer to home.
Box Score
Delaware 44, UConn 41 (OT)
September 13, 2025 – Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.
First Quarter
UD – [9:28] Silver 70 run (Reed kick) — Delaware 7-0
UCONN – [6:15] Rosa 8 run (Kick good) — Tied 7-7
Second Quarter
UD – [12:04] Minicucci 7 run (Reed kick) — Delaware 14-7
UCONN – [9:31] Foley 3 run (Kick good) — Tied 14-14
UCONN – [6:02] Rosa 4 run (Kick good) — UConn 21-14
UD – [2:41] Minicucci 4 run (Reed kick) — Tied 21-21
Third Quarter
UD – [9:55] Duplessis 68 pass from Minicucci (Reed kick) — Delaware 28-21
UCONN – [6:20] Rosa 6 run (Kick good) — Tied 28-28
UD – [2:44] Reed 30 FG — Delaware 31-28
Fourth Quarter
UCONN – [11:18] Foley 5 run (Kick good) — UConn 35-31
UD – [5:29] Minicucci 2 run (Reed kick) — Delaware 38-35
UCONN – [0:15] McMahon 23 FG — Tied 38-38
Overtime
UCONN – McMahon 22 FG — UConn 41-38
UD – Minicucci 1 run — Delaware 44-41 (Final)
Team Statistics
|Delaware
|UConn
|First Downs
|25
|26
|Total Yards
|545
|493
|Passing Yards
|265
|278
|Rushing Yards
|280
|215
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Time Poss.
|30:12
|32:05
Individual Leaders
-
Passing: UD – Minicucci 23-34, 265 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT | UCONN – Castellanos 21-33, 278 yds
-
Rushing: UD – Silver 15-179, 1 TD | UCONN – Rosa 26-117, 3 TD
-
Receiving: UD – Duplessis 9-161, 1 TD | UCONN – Jean 6-82