Delaware Earns First FBS Win as an FBS Program in OT Thriller Over UConn, 44-41

NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware made history Saturday with a 44-41 overtime victory over UConn at Delaware Stadium, marking the Blue Hens’ first win as an FBS program over an FBS program (got that?!).

DELAWARE DEFEATS UCONN IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CmSxWLfTjv — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 13, 2025

Quarterback Nick Minicucci powered the offense, throwing for 265 yards and a touchdown while rushing for three more scores, including the game-winner in overtime. Running back Jo Silver added a career-high 179 rushing yards on 15 carries, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown burst. Wide receiver Kyre Duplessis posted nine catches for 161 yards, including a key 68-yard reception.

Delaware’s defense came up big in overtime, holding UConn to a field goal after a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line. That stop set up Minicucci’s decisive touchdown run. Kicker Nate Reed also played a critical role, drilling a career-long 43-yard field goal to tie the game late in regulation.

Head coach Ryan Carty praised his team’s response after two uneven performances to start the season:

“It was not perfect, but we played a lot cleaner than we’d had in the first two games which is all we have been preaching on. Everything we build our program on showed up today.”

More than just a milestone victory, Delaware’s win over UConn sends a message across the region. For recruits in the tri-state area, the Blue Hens are showing that heading to Newark offers a legitimate Division I football experience. Saturday’s win not only validates Delaware’s FBS transition but also positions the program as a serious option for local talent that want to stay closer to home.

Box Score

Delaware 44, UConn 41 (OT)

September 13, 2025 – Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.

First Quarter

UD – [9:28] Silver 70 run (Reed kick) — Delaware 7-0

UCONN – [6:15] Rosa 8 run (Kick good) — Tied 7-7

Second Quarter

UD – [12:04] Minicucci 7 run (Reed kick) — Delaware 14-7

UCONN – [9:31] Foley 3 run (Kick good) — Tied 14-14

UCONN – [6:02] Rosa 4 run (Kick good) — UConn 21-14

UD – [2:41] Minicucci 4 run (Reed kick) — Tied 21-21

Third Quarter

UD – [9:55] Duplessis 68 pass from Minicucci (Reed kick) — Delaware 28-21

UCONN – [6:20] Rosa 6 run (Kick good) — Tied 28-28

UD – [2:44] Reed 30 FG — Delaware 31-28

Fourth Quarter

UCONN – [11:18] Foley 5 run (Kick good) — UConn 35-31

UD – [5:29] Minicucci 2 run (Reed kick) — Delaware 38-35

UCONN – [0:15] McMahon 23 FG — Tied 38-38

Overtime

UCONN – McMahon 22 FG — UConn 41-38

UD – Minicucci 1 run — Delaware 44-41 (Final)

Team Statistics

Delaware UConn First Downs 25 26 Total Yards 545 493 Passing Yards 265 278 Rushing Yards 280 215 Turnovers 1 1 Time Poss. 30:12 32:05

Individual Leaders