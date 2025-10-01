Delaware vs. WKU Preview: Blue Hens Host First CUSA Home Game

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Delaware will make history on Friday, October 3 when it hosts Western Kentucky in its first-ever Conference USA home game at Delaware Stadium. This marquee matchup coincides with Parents & Family Weekend, giving the Blue Hens a chance to christen their CUSA home field in front of a packed crowd.

The Blue Hens arrive at 3–1 and fresh off a bye, riding the momentum from a 38–16 road victory at FIU — Delaware’s first-ever CUSA win. Quarterback Nick Minicucci has been stellar so far, throwing for 1,058 yards and eight touchdowns, while contributing four rushing scores. Running back Jo Silver, a preseason Doak Walker candidate, leads the ground game with 326 yards and three touchdowns. Wideout Kyre Duplessis sparks the offense with 306 receiving yards (30 catches) and also turned heads with a 68-yard punt return touchdown vs. FIU, earning CUSA Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

On the other sideline, WKU comes in at 4–1 (2–0 CUSA). Led by prolific QB Maverick McIvor, the Hilltoppers lead the league in passing at nearly 295 yards per game. Their balanced rushing attack features multiple backs topping 150 yards this season.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM on CBS Sports Network.