DeSean Jackson Tops Michael Vick in Historic HBCU “Battle of Legends” at Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when your city get to host a unique college football game, & that is what we saw on Thursday as Norfolk State Spartans took on Delaware State Hornets from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia in the 1st HBCU Battle of the Legends as it would feature 2 former Eagles players in DeSean Jackson who is the head coach of Delaware State going against Michael Vick of Norfol State.

How the game went:

Norfolk State won the toss & started the game with the ball & punted it down to the 1 line. The first drive for Delaware State was very good, got the ball down the field & ended with 30 field goal for a 3-0 lead & it was a 16-play, 73-yard drive in 7:51.

One of the plays in the 1st half was a blocked punt that was returned for a Touchdown

Amir Anderson gets the punt block AND the score 😤 pic.twitter.com/0PtQdquTRj — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2025

Delaware State would take a 10-6 lead into halftime. Based on what we saw in the first half, what could Norfolk State do to get back into the game? Delaware State would increase the lead with an FG to begin the 3rd quarter for a 13-6 lead

Delaware State would throw the dagger as TE Tahmir Ellis, who was wide open from 24 yards out, and now the Delaware State Hornets lead 19-6 with 9:40 left in the 4th, Norfolk State would say they are not done yet, as they would respond with a big touchdown of 70 yard from JJ Evans, his 2nd of the game & it would cut the lead down to 6 at 19-13

JJ Evans that in fact was 🧨 🤯 DSUvNSU on ESPNU #MEACFB @NorfolkStateFB pic.twitter.com/OFoBODKGHJ — Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (@MEACSports) October 31, 2025

After Norfolk State cut the lead, Delaware State would respond with a long touchdown of their own from RB James Jones from 76 yards

Delaware State responds to the long Touchdown from Norfolk State as James Jones from 76 yards Delaware State what also convert the two-point conversion for 27-13 lead with 6:38 left in 4th#NorfolkState #DelawareState #HBCU #NSUvsDSU pic.twitter.com/rAI0Lo5eBC — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 31, 2025

Norfolk State was on the move, & the drive would end with Delaware State picking off the pass in the end zone. Norfolk State would get another chance to get back into the game as they scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 27-20. Delaware State would recover the Onside kick to ice the game.

DeSean Jackson meets Michael Vick following the game

Postgame:

I asked Michael Vick about what this entire week has been like leading to this game tonight against DeSean Jackson & Delaware State #FlyEaglesFly #NorfolkState #DelawareState #HBCU #NSUvsDSU pic.twitter.com/3xoWMMDHt9 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 31, 2025

What is next:

The City of Philadelphia & the Eagles did a great job in putting this event on & hope this is the beginning of a yearly event with other HBCU schools taking part in it, and gives great exposure to the school & fanbase. To have 2 former Eagles be the 1st one of HBCU Battle of the Legends, it was a perfect way to get things going.