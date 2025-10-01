Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Long Snapper Hits IR Amid Flurry Of Moves

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles placed three players on IR last week.

On Tuesday, they added two more to the list, including the team’s only long snapper.

We’ve signed LS Cal Adomitis to the active roster, placed LS Charley Hughlett and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve, and released LB Lance Dixon from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/6Q9wxX96XK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2025

Charley Hughlett, brought in this offseason, finds himself out for at least four weeks.

To cover his duties, the team signed Cal Adomitis.

Adomitis, a Pittsburgh native, was originally signed to the Bengals roster in 2022 after their long snapper suffered a season-ending injury. He ended up spending the majority of three seasons with Cincinnati as a result, but was cut at the end of camp this offseason.

Also ending up on IR is Ogbo Okoronkwo. The defensive end was signed in late July, but has been a curious scratch up until the Bucs game last weekend.

In his first game as an Eagle, he took a spectacular total of 4 snaps. He had reportedly torn his tricep and is done for the year, so his singing wound up being just a roster filler.

His roster spot is not immediately filled, so it remains to be seen what the Eagles will look to do in an attempt to upgrade the roster. That said, replacing a dude who’s “production” was limited to playing four snaps over the course of four games with no statistic recorded isn’t exactly a roster-breaking injury.

Oddly enough, the Eagles also released Lance Dixon from the practice squad.

That leaves the Eagles with a spot on the 53-man roster and the practice squad available to fill.

It is noteworthy that linebacker Nakobe Dean is eligible to return from the PUP list following the week four game, so if he’s healthy he could take the roster spot.