Eagles Roster Moves: Three Birds Hit IR In Series Of Transactions

The injury bug is biting the Eagles hard.

The undefeated Birds placed three players on IR on Wednesday: DE Nolan Smith, CB Jakorian Bennett, and WR Darius Cooper.

Cooper had left the game against the Rams with a shoulder injury and didn’t return, but Bennett and Smith are more of a surprise.

We’ve signed S Marcus Epps, TE Cam Latu, and CB Parry Nickerson to the active roster and placed CB Jakorian Bennett, WR Darius Cooper, and OLB Nolan Smith on Injured Reserve. We’ve also signed LB Lance Dixon, DB Eli Ricks, and WR Quez Watkins to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/8rKiyPKyIb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2025

Smith is the biggest blow to the team. He reportedly suffered a triceps injury and is expected to miss at least the next five games. That would bring him back around the Eagles bye week, eyeing a return in week 10 when the Eagles play their ninth game of the season.

Smith had recorded no sacks, but had eight pressures and 10 tackles over the first three games of the season. Cooper had played a few snaps but is primarily a special teamer with the receiver depth the team has while Bennett had been the primary backup at corner so far this season.

The timeline for all three is anticipated to be the same. The IR placement means they’ll miss the games at Tampa Bay, hosting the Broncos, at the Giants, and at the Vikings. A home game against the Giants then brings them to the bye week for a five-six week return timeline ahead of the Monday Night match against the Packers.

Joining the active roster in their spots are TE Cam Latu, who was elevated the past two weeks and has seen time as the blocking TE/fullback option. He’s impressed in that role and may not find himself getting a shot at being the team’s lead fullback in the wake of Ben VanSumeren’s injury.

Epps was of course a starting safety for the team when they won their first Super Bowl before he cashed in during free agency afterward. Following roster cutdowns, he became available and re-joined the Eagles. He’s been elevated the past three weeks and provides additional safety depth.

Parry Nickerson joined the team this offseason and has been on the practice squad so is familiar with the defense and offers the team another corner after losing their primary backup option. He’s appeared in games for the Jets, Jaguars, Packers, Vikings, and Dolphins since entering the league in 2018.

With those three moving up to the practice squad, the team can bring in more practice squad guys. They bring back Eli Ricks once again, Lance Dixon, who was in camp with the Eagles this summer, and also returns Quez Watkins. Watkins spent 2024 on the Steelers practice squad and was waived by the Cardinals this offseason after he suffered an injury in camp.