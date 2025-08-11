Eagles Injury News: Landon Dickerson Carted Off Field During Practice

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

To help protect themselves from injury, the Eagles do not play most of their starters during the preseason games.

That also goes for the offensive line where, except for presumptive first-year starter Tyler Steen, no starters saw any snaps and instead helped out from the sideline.

The injury bug found a way anyway, as Landon Dickerson went down with an apparent leg injury and was carted off the field during practice Sunday.

Eagles three-time Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the practice field Sunday night with a leg injury, unable to put any weight on it. pic.twitter.com/RIXP2TqipT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2025

It has not yet been announced what the injury is, but Dickerson did ride the cart out in the front/passenger seat, not on the back.

Dickerson originally fell to the Eagles in the second round of the draft because he had been returning from injuries as he had two ACL tears and two ankle injuries during his college career. He’s also had foot sprain and a thumb injury during his time with the Eagles, but has seemed to go down with what seems to be a significant injury but finds the ability to return much sooner than would have been expected.

His most recent injury was a knee injury that required surgery after the Super Bowl. The injury was suffered in the NFC Championship game, and he had left the second half of that game.

Fans will have to wait on an official injury update for Dickerson after the team can run some tests.