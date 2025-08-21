Eagles Injury News: Johnny Wilson Out For Season Before It Starts

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles top players haven’t gotten reps in the preseason games and injury is a big reason why.

On Tuesday, second-year reciever Johnny Wilson was carted off the field after he collided with Brett Toth at practice.

By Thursday, it was announced he’ll be out for the season.

#Eagles WR Johnny Wilson will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle after suffering the injury at practice on Tuesday, NFL sources said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 21, 2025

This comes just a little over a week after Landon Dickerson was carted off the field during a practice.

Wilson fell in the draft last year due to issues with drops throughout his college career and that’s what lead to his falling to the Eagles in the sixth round last year.

Ultimately, he served as the team’s fourth receiver through much of the season.

His size allowed him to excel as a blocker and he had made strides in camp this offseason to improve pass catching. That led to his all but locking down a spot in the receiver room. Instead, he will miss the whole season.

That could make Howie Roseman’s latest trade look fantastic. On Sunday, the Eagles GM completed a trade to bolster the receiver room with John Metchie III. While that trade seemed to further crowd a crowded room, less than a week later it seems Metchie, who will need time to mesh with the offense, could be playing a major role for the Eagles next season and is himself all but guaranteed a spot.

That leaves one or two spots for the other receivers. Namely, the favorites are highly-touted draft pick Ainias Smith, who has been receiving plenty of praise but has yet to show much of anything other than a few basic slants in game situations, Terrence Marshall, a free agent signing who had received a lot of talk early on in camp before an injury, and Darius Cooper, the standout undrafted free agent who had shown more in the preseason games than any receiver other than Jahan Dotson in his brief time on the field.