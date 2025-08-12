Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Bring In Justin Rogers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Tuesday morning, the Eagles brought in a bit more defensive line depth.

The team announced they signed former Cowboys draft pick Justin Rogers.

We’ve signed DT Justin Rogers and released LS Christian Johnstone. pic.twitter.com/IEePJGYoKE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 12, 2025

Long snapper Christian Johnstone was released in the corresponding move, which isn’t a big deal.

Unfortunately for Johnstone, he never really had a good shot at the roster since the Eagles signed Charley Hughlett in the early days of free agency.

Meanwhile, the Eagles get what is likely a camp body in Rogers, though there’s of course a hope he could impress.

A seventh-round pick of Dallas in 2024, he was cut by the team during final cuts and the Bengals ultimately signed him to their practice squad.

The Cowboys signed him to their active roster in December but cut him in June. He spent 8 days in July with Seattle.

The 330lb tackle has size, but his other measurables are nothing to write home about.

He recorded 17 tackles with Auburn during the 2023 season.