Eagles Offseason: Birds Acquire Jakorian Bennett From Raiders

Howie Roseman has completed yet another trade.

On Monday night, new broke that Philadelphia would be acquiring Jakorian Bennett from the Raiders.

In exchange, they ship out Thomas Booker IV.

Trade: Raiders are sending CB Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles in exchange for DT Thomas Booker IV, per sources. pic.twitter.com/xB5ghtfC6c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2025

For the Eagles, they don’t take much of a loss – in fact, it’s probably a net gain. Booker had been a feel-good story and had shown some upside last year in limited reps.

That said, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo are not going anywhere and draft pick Ty Robinson appears poised for his own playing time. That leaves Booker in a tough DT rotation not to mention the outside options that were brought in and other DTs like Byron Young and Gabe Hall that could push for time.

Most likely, the conversation was had between the front office and Vic Fangio that Booker was on the cusp and unlikely to get much playing time – potentially becoming a final cut they’d otherwise lose for nothing. There just isn’t room in that position group right now.

Meanwhile, the team brings in another option at the questionable outside corner spot in Jakorian Bennett.

Bennett was a fourth-round pick in 2023, but has impressed in two seasons, appearing in 24 games and making 11 starts. The biggest issue is that he’s coming off an IR placement from November of last season that he didn’t return from.

When healthy, he was one of the top corners in the league, however.

🚨🚨HELL OF A STEAL🚨🚨 New #Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett is one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the #NFL. His ranks among CBs with 450+ snaps: ZERO TD allowed (1st)

176 yards allowed (2nd)

18 rec allowed (3rd)

7 PBU

62.4 QBR (5th)

37 targets (10th) He is only 24. pic.twitter.com/4WRzoqALio — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 5, 2025

If he is healthy and can pickup the Fangio defense, the Eagle could have found another steal at corner to lock down outside opposite of Quinyon Mitchell.

That’s move some combination of Adoree’ Jackson/Kelee Ringo/Eli Ricks to be ready as the backups in the role that those two and Isaiah Rodgers did last year.

It remains to be seen if the deal will pay off as the front office hopes, however.

Offseason Recap:

Extended/Re-Signed:

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

LB/FB Ben VanSumeren

OT Lane Johnson

C Cam Jurgens

DT Jordan Davis (Fifth-Year Option)

Draft: Draft Central

Acquired:

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Trade)

OG Kenyon Green (Trade)

RB AJ Dillon

OLB Josh Uche

TE Harrison Bryant

CB Adoree’ Jackson

LS Charley Hughlett

TE Kylen Granson

PR/KR Avery Williams

OLB Patrick Johnson

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Kendall Lamm

OL Matt Pryor

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

RB Keilan Robinson (Waivers)

OLB/DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

CB Jakorian Bennett (Trade)

Retired:

DE Brandon Graham

Released:

CB Darius Slay

CB James Bradberry

Traded:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

DE Bryce Huff

DT Thomas Booker IV

Eagles Free Agents Signing Elsewhere:

DT Milton Williams (PanthersPatriots)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings)

CB Darius Slay (Steelers)

DE Josh Sweat (Cardinals)

LB Oren Burks (Bengals)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (Steelers)

OL Mekhi Becton (Chargers)

WR Parris Campbell (Cowboys)

OT Fred Johnson (Jaguars)

CB Avonte Maddox (Lions)