Eagles Injury Report: Nakobe Dean Activated From PUP

The Eagles have had some bad injury news recently, but they are finally getting a bit of good news.

On Thursday, ahead of the Giants game, the Eagles activated Nakobe Dean.

We are activating Nakobe Dean from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. We are also elevating Gabe Hall for the game. pic.twitter.com/lKK3uyQY4t — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2025

The linebacker entering his fourth year (and final year of his contract) last saw action in the playoffs against Green Bay before his season ended.

He enters a defense where Baun and newcomer Jihaad Campbell have manned the position for the previous five weeks.

It remains to be seen how much Dean will play and how the defense may look to get all three players involved.

Dean was off to a terrible start at the beginning of last season, but developed into a big play maker by the end of the year. It will be crucial for him to prove his health and continued ability for his upcoming free agency.