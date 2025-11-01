Eagles Injury Update: Azeez Ojulari, Marcus Epps Land On Injured Reserve

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

While the trade will hog the headlines, there was other important news for the Eagles on Saturday.

That came in the form of more injuries that will result in IR placement.

Edge Azeez Ojulari and safety Marcus Epps are the latest to hit the list.

We have agreed to acquire CB Jaire Alexander and a 2027 7th-round pick from the Ravens in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick. We have also placed S Marcus Epps and OLB Azeez Ojulari on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/pp4hSnEGKM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 1, 2025

Ojulari is a rough hit for the Eagles.

The veteran was starting to get some pressures as he got his first playing time after starting the season as inactive, but he’ll be out for at least four weeks now.

Epps, the team’s safety depth, also will miss at least four games.

That leaves only the already-injury-prone Sydney Brown as the only rostered backup for Blankenship and Mukuba. Of course, Cooper DeJean could play safety, but it’d be hard to imagine the Eagles wanting to lose a starting corner to play safety.

The placement of Ojulari on IR would seem to free up the spot for Brandon Graham and Marcus Epps will leave a spot for Alexander after that trade.

The Eagles have one other roster spot open that would seem designated for Jakorian Bennett to be activated.

Nolan Smith is also eligible to be re-activated, but his practice window has yet to be opened by the team.

Other Eagles on injured reserve include: C Willie Lampkin, LS Charley Hughlett, WR Johnny Wilson, OT Cameron Williams, EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (season-ending), FB Ben VanSumeren (season-ending)