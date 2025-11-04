Eagles Re-Sign Danny Gray To Practice Squad, Release Sua Opeta

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The weekly practice squad transactions continue for the Eagles.

On Monday, that benefited Danny Gray and saw Sua Opeta giving the spot up for him.

We have signed WR Danny Gray to the P Squad and released Sua Opeta. pic.twitter.com/aJKpT8REbH — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 3, 2025

This is Gray’s first return during the season. He did spend much of the offseason with the Eagles, but suffered a finger injury and was waived with an injury designation at the end of July.

It would seem he is now healthy again and the team is giving him another shot to stick around for next offseason.

Sua Opeta cedes the spot on the practice squad.

Opeta had re-joined the team a week and a half ago.

Each time the Eagles do this, both players get paid for a week on the practice squad, so they’re keeping extra players informed of their gameplan and letting the deep depth players know they’ll take care of them and keep paychecks coming their way.