Eagles Re-Sign Danny Gray To Practice Squad, Release Sua Opeta

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Published3 hours ago on November 03, 2025

The weekly practice squad transactions continue for the Eagles.

On Monday, that benefited Danny Gray and saw Sua Opeta giving the spot up for him.

This is Gray’s first return during the season. He did spend much of the offseason with the Eagles, but suffered a finger injury and was waived with an injury designation at the end of July.

It would seem he is now healthy again and the team is giving him another shot to stick around for next offseason.

Sua Opeta cedes the spot on the practice squad.

Opeta had re-joined the team a week and a half ago.

Each time the Eagles do this, both players get paid for a week on the practice squad, so they’re keeping extra players informed of their gameplan and letting the deep depth players know they’ll take care of them and keep paychecks coming their way.