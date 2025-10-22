Eagles Open Practice Window for Jakorian Bennett; Sua Opeta Returns to Practice Squad

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles have opened another practice window.

A few weeks back, the team got Nakobe Dean back in a boost to the defense.

The hope is they can continue to get better as they get guys back and the team could be getting CB Jakorian Bennett back shortly.

We have opened the practice window for CB Jakorian Bennett and signed G Sua Opeta to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/ZZxUoaUJqo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 22, 2025

Bennett was a late acquisition, acquired in a trade from the Raiders, so he didn’t get as much of a chance to compete for the outside starting role.

Kelee Ringo has largely had a rough year at the CB2 position and Adoree’ Jackson, though he’s had some positive flashes, has left most of the recent games at one time or another for an injury.

Vic Fangio said he hasn’t gotten enough reps to determine Bennett’s skills, but he could see time at the outside or potentially push Cooper DeJean outside with Bennett playing the slot role more.

Bennett will need to be activated in the next 21 days or will be unable to return this season.

Additionally, Nolan Smith and Darius Cooper are eligible to return soon, though their windows have not been opened.

Additionally, the Eagles signed Sua Opeta back to the practice squad. Opeta had been with the Eagles from 2019-2023.

He spent the 2024 and much of the 2025 offseason and season with Tampa Bay, but had injury issues end his 2024 season early and contribute to his loss of standing. He has appeared in 38 games and made 10 starts, all with the Eagles.

The assumption is that Opeta will be brought in as the Eagles look for interior depth with Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens both dealing with injuries.