Eagles Trade: Birds Acquire CB Michael Carter II From Jets For John Metchie, Pick Swap

Howie Roseman isn’t taking the bye week off.

While much of the team is resting, Roseman is working the phones.

On Wednesday, that meant a trade getting worked out with the Jets, sending them John Metchie for CB Micheal Carter.

TRADE: The Eagles are sending WR John Metchie and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets for CB Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick, sources say. pic.twitter.com/76O86JDyLP — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 29, 2025

The Eagles move back one round (from the sixth to the seventh) in the deal, though the hope is that the Eagles picks are late in the round and the Jets are early – so it may not be too many spots they trade back there.

The meat of the trade is that the team traded some WR depth for corner depth.

Metchie was acquired in a trade late in the offseason, so he didn’t get too much chance to crack the roster. He played minimally the past several weeks, but the return of Darius Cooper from injury, who certainly appears to have risen into the WR4 role from the Eagles out of Tarleton State, means Metchie was the sixth receiver on the roster after the team claimed Xavier Gibson, who they’ve been using as a return man and so has to be active on game days.

The hope is they can turn a player who won’t see snaps here into a contributor.

Metchie would have been a free agent at the end of the year, but Michael Carter II signed an extension at the end of his rookie contract. His contract now goes through the 2027 season. The Eagles have team control over him for the rest of this season and two more years should it work out. He is reportedly set to carry cap hits around $10 million each of the next two seasons should the team hold onto him.

The flip side is that does increase the cap space the Eagles may need to keep an eye on in the future. Ian Rapoport also reports that Carter waived a $5 million garauntee that was in the contract for injury in 2026 to help the transaction go through so that he could head to a contender.

Here’s how badly Michael Carter II wanted to join the champs: Sources say he agreed to delete the $5M guaranteed for injury in his 2026 contract year to complete the trade to the #Eagles. https://t.co/7C7qbpz3UW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2025

Carter, in four and a half seasons, has appeared in 65 games and made 25 starts. He largely played in the slot with the Jets, so he played most of the defensive snaps in a majority of those games even if he wasn’t on the field for the first defensive play.

He’s recorded 223 tackles, two interceptions, 26 defensed passes, three fumble recoveries and one forded fumble in his time in the league, as well as one sack. Pro Football Focus credits him with allowing just three touchdowns over the last five seasons.

He’s in the midst of a down year, but he has flashed for multiple seasons in the past and a far better roster around him and new scheme may be able to help him get back to that level.

Since he played in the slot with the Jets, many are expecting he may do that in Philadelphia and the Eagles move DeJean to the outside, but there are conflicting reports about that so far.