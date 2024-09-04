Eagles Roster Moves: Driscoll, Phillips In While Foelsch, Sterns Released From Practice Squad

The Eagles filled up their practice squad just a day ago, but with less than 24 hours before they left for Brazil, they made another swap.

We’ve signed OL Jack Driscoll and WR Kyle Philips and have released TE Kevin Foelsch and S Caden Sterns. pic.twitter.com/SFEO5IECVN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 3, 2024

Driscoll had signed with Miami in the offseason.

He had been an incredibly important depth piece for the Eagles as the top backup for several years.

He’ll be behind the eight ball learning a new offense, but it’s a great signing by the Eagles to recover the lost depth.

Philips, the former UCLA receiver, was a fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2022. He had two strong preseasons, but was released following an injury last August.

The Eagles will see if he can get back to his previous form and be the depth they’d like to carry at the position.

Stearns was a late addition to camp with a fairly long injury history. Most likely his release was due to his being a veteran and the Eagles needing to release a vet to add Driscoll.

Foelsh was signed earlier this week and could well be back as the team makes other changes.