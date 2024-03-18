NFL Free Agency: Jack Driscoll Heading To Miami

The Birds are losing another free agent to Miami.
On Monday, the Dolphins announced that they had signed Jack Driscoll to a new contract.
We have signed OL Jack Driscoll.
Welcome to the 305! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/9ecm7ONxDh
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 18, 2024
Driscoll had been a draft pick of the Eagles in the forth-round of the 2020 draft.
Since then, he’s been valuable depth on the line, appearing in 54 games for the Eagles and making 17 starts.
He had increased his value in recent years as he was originally only a tackle, but had become an option at guard for the Eagles, too.
The move means the Eagles have officially lost one of their top backup options. Sua Opeta remains a free agent, but one of Tyler Steen or Matt Hennessy would be the only sure-fire backup on the team at this point.
Brett Toth and Le’Raven Clark would seem to be the next most likely options at this point, but the Eagles are sure to add more players via free agency or the draft to improve that depth and force more competition.
