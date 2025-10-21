Eagles (Again) Shut Down NFL Trade Rumors: A.J. Brown Off the Market After Breakout Win vs. Vikings

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Despite ongoing speculation, the Philadelphia Eagles are informing teams that star wide receiver A.J. Brown remains unavailable for trade ahead of the November 4 deadline, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Teams have reportedly called to gauge interest, but the Eagles have made it clear — Brown isn’t going anywhere.

The timing of the report follows Brown’s breakout performance in Minnesota, where he caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a statement win. It was the kind of outing that reminded everyone why Brown is key to the Eagles’ offense and one of the NFL’s premier receivers. Even as his role has been a point of tension this season, he continues to deliver when it matters most.

The Birds’ stance makes sense. Brown remains under a three-year, $96 million extension that runs through 2029, structured with option bonuses and rolling guarantees. His 2026 salary is already locked in, and while the team could revisit his future after the season, trading him now would contradict the Eagles’ “win-now” mentality. Sitting at 5-2 and still leading the NFC East, the defending champions aren’t in a position to move a cornerstone player.

Still, Brown’s situation bears watching. Reports earlier this season indicated he was frustrated with his target share, which led to a more pass-heavy approach in Week 5. Through seven games, he’s drawn 51 targets — on pace for around 123 this season, slightly below his 2022 and 2023 averages. But with Saquon Barkley struggling to find traction in the run game, Brown’s involvement is only likely to increase.

For now, both sides are locked in on another playoff run. The Eagles’ offense still revolves around Jalen Hurts, Brown, and DeVonta Smith, who also erupted for 183 yards against Minnesota. Together, they form one of the league’s most dangerous receiving tandems, and any talk of breaking them up before the trade deadline appears dead in the water.

Brown’s name may resurface in the 2026 offseason if tensions linger or the Eagles look to recoup value before he turns 30. But for this season, Philadelphia’s message is clear: A.J. Brown ain’t going’ nowhere!