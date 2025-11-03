Eagles Trade Rumors: Birds Explore Trade for Jets DE Jermaine Johnson Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Eagles Make Inquiries About Jets Defensive End Jermaine Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly made inquiries about New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson, according to The Athletic’s Diana Russini. The 26-year-old former Pro Bowler could be a target as Philadelphia looks to bolster its pass rush.

The connection is clear: Joe Douglas, now serving as a senior personnel director for the Eagles, was the Jets’ general manager when New York drafted Johnson, meaning Douglas may be highlighting him to his new team. The Jets, however, are reportedly seeking at least a second-round pick in exchange.

Why Johnson makes sense

Johnson makes sense as a target for the Eagles given his combination of size, production, and potential. The 6’5”, 254‑lb edge rusher was a first‑round pick (26th overall) in 2022. Over his first two full seasons (2022‑23), he recorded 107 total tackles (69 solo) and 11.0 sacks in 38 games. In 2023 alone, he posted 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 1 interception returned for a touchdown, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. According to Pro Football Focus, he carries solid grades for his position, with an overall score of 61.5 and a pass‑rush grade of 59.3 among edge defenders, highlighting his readiness to contribute immediately.

Contract and Cap Considerations

Johnson signed a four‑year rookie contract with the Jets valued at approximately $13.09 million, including a signing bonus of about $6.70 million—all guaranteed. The deal gives him an average annual salary around $3.27 million, with base salaries increasing each year through 2025. In April 2025, the Jets exercised his fifth‑year option, locking in a 2026 cap hit of roughly $13.4 million if he remains on the roster. This contract is relatively moderate by edge‑rusher standards, making him a potentially cost‑effective upgrade for a team willing to trade for him — though the option year adds a long‑term cost piece.

What This Could Mean for the Birds

If the Eagles were to land Johnson, they’d acquire a young, high‑ceiling pass rusher with a proven early‑career track record and a strong front‑office connection via Joe Douglas. He could help address a key defensive need, though the Jets’ asking price and the longer‑term contract impact (including the fifth‑year option cap hit) will be major considerations for Howie Roseman and company.

A Trade on the Horizon?

While no deal is imminent, Johnson’s availability and the existing front‑office link give this rumor gravity. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, this move underscores that the Eagles are actively exploring roster upgrades and could be a team to watch as they look to strengthen key defensive positions.