NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Offered Eagles Second-Round Pick For AJ Brown

There appears to be a concerted effort for certain national reporters to constantly push AJ Brown drama this season.

Those same reports insist the team may trade the star receiver even though the team denies it and it doesn’t make sense in the context of the salary cap.

On Thursday, rumors emerged that the New England Patriots offered a second-round pick for AJ Brown. It’s important to stress that this is a rumor as it has not been corroborated by usual/established NFL sources to this point.

According to sources, the Patriots recently made an offer of a second-round pick in exchange for wide receiver AJ Brown. However, the Eagles declined the offer. pic.twitter.com/DDNEpGFvBT — Matt Couture (@MattCouture5) October 30, 2025

Taking this rumor at face value, it’d be an insane move from the Pats. Understandably, they want Brown on their team, but that offer is such a low-ball that it wouldn’t even get a conversation started – just the static from Howie Roseman ending the call immediately.

Brown is a diva at times, but even those who don’t like divas have to admit that many of the reports on him seem blown well out of proportion just to farm engagement.

His reading a book became a whole story last year, for example.

Brown has been an All-Pro and appeared on the Top 100 list in each of his three seasons in Philadelphia. He has recorded 1000 yards in every single one of those seasons.

There hasn’t been anywhere near enough ACTUAL drama for the team to feel the need to move a player of that caliber. And even that basic thought would seem to ignore the fact of the additional value that the Eagles would have to receive in order to just take on the $43 million in dead cap they’d occur against the cap next season, hamstringing their ability to give out contracts.

Whether the report is truly accurate or not is still unclear, but one thing is certain – AJ Brown, even if the team does listen to offers on him, isn’t getting moved for such a laughable offer.