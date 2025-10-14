Eagles Trade Target: Trey Hendrickson Could Fix Philadelphia’s Pass Rush Problem

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line has traditionally been the foundation of their defensive identity, but this season the pass rush has fallen flat. Between Nolan Smith’s injury plagued season (again) and departures of guys like Brandon Graham (retirement) that reshaped the edge group, the Eagles simply aren’t getting enough disruption off the perimeter. Despite the front office bringing in pieces like Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche, the production has been inconsistent at best. That’s why a trade for Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson makes so much sense — not just as a splashy move, but as a necessary one for a team with Super Bowl expectations.

After posting back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, Hendrickson remains one of the most productive pass rushers in football. Yet his future in Cincinnati looks increasingly uncertain. He and the Bengals spent months locked in a contract dispute before reaching a last-minute compromise in August, one that boosted his 2025 salary from $15.8 million to $30 million but added no additional years. That means he’s set to hit free agency next offseason, and it’s hard to envision the Bengals paying top dollar to retain him. With massive financial commitments already locked into Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins — who will combine for nearly $100 million against the 2026 cap — keeping Hendrickson would require either a $35 million franchise tag or a long-term deal they can’t afford. A trade before the deadline could be their best option, and that’s where Howie Roseman should come in.

The Eagles’ edge rotation has been underwhelming, and the numbers prove it. Moro Ojomo has flashed at times, earning game grades as high as 76.8 from Pro Football Focus, but he’s also dipped as low as 55.7, reflecting inconsistency from week to week. Byron Young has shown solid effort but sits around a 66 pass-rush grade with limited impact against the run, hovering near 55 in that category. Uche, meanwhile, has struggled to recapture his 2022 form that saw him notch double-digit sacks in New England — this season he holds a PFF grade of just 54.9 with only two sacks in limited duty. Ojulari has barely cracked the lineup, only seeing 29 snaps in his most active appearance, though he did notch a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. And Za’Darius Smith, now in his thirties, still plays with intensity but has seen a reduced snap count, often logging under 20 plays per game. And Za’Darius Smith just decided to up and retire!

It’s a rotation built on flashes, not fear — and that’s not good enough for a team that needs defensive pressure to make up for deficiencies in the defensive backfield.

Hendrickson would change that overnight. He brings consistency, motor, and elite-level production — the kind of relentless edge presence the Eagles haven’t had since Haason Reddick’s departure. Over the past four seasons, Hendrickson has piled up 53.5 sacks and more than 250 quarterback pressures, ranking among the NFL’s elite. His blend of speed, leverage, and technique would perfectly complement the interior power of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis in Vic Fangio’s scheme, creating a nightmare front that forces quarterbacks to make quick, panicked decisions. Financially, the fit works too. Roseman has built a reputation for creative cap maneuvering, and Hendrickson’s $30 million salary could be restructured or extended to spread out the hit. For a team in win-now mode, that’s an easy problem to solve.

This is the kind of move that defines a season.

The Bengals, who are hovering around .500 and staring at long-term cap trouble, have every incentive to listen to offers. The Eagles, who are sitting near the top of the NFC, have every reason to make one. A few Day 2 draft picks might be enough to get it done, and in return, Philadelphia would gain one of the league’s premier edge disruptors — a player who could tilt games in January.

The bottom line is simple: the Eagles’ pass rush isn’t feared right now, and it needs to be. Trey Hendrickson brings the consistency, intensity, and production that could restore that dominance. If Howie Roseman wants to push this defense over the top, this is the move to make. Call Cincinnati. Get Trey Hendrickson. Fix the edge.